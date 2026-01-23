How Phoenix Can Start The Season On A Good Note
The Phoenix Mercury released their schedule, and the season begins with an exciting matchup. They will take on the Las Vegas Aces, which is the team they faced in the WNBA Finals. The Aces swept the Mercury, and because of that, they won the franchise's third title.
For Phoenix, it was the franchise's sixth Finals appearance. The Mercury made the Finals for the first time in 1998, and before last season's appearance, the 2021 playoffs was the last time they made it that far. They faced the Chicago Sky, and the Sky beat them 3-1.
Phoenix has a shot at redemption, and getting a win over Las Vegas would be a great way to start the season. Then, the Mercury will have games against the Golden State Valkyries, the Minnesota Lynx, the Sky and the Toronto Tempo.
The Mercury's next five games will be interesting, as after hosting the Tempo, they have another home game before traveling.
Phoenix will host the Los Angeles Sparks, and last year, the Mercury won the series. They pulled off a 3-1 win, as the Sparks avoided the sweep. They beat the Mercury 88-83 in that game, and Dearica Hamby led the way.
Hamby had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Mercury were led by Satou Sabally, and she had 25 points and five rebounds. Los Angeles put up a fight in their games against Phoenix, and this year may be the same way.
Mercury traveling, facing Eastern Conference foes
The Mercury will face some Eastern Conference teams on the road, and the first game is against the Atlanta Dream. The Dream was one of the Mercury's toughest opponents last year, as they swept Phoenix in the series. This first meeting is a chance for Phoenix to start the series on a good note.
After the game against the Dream, the Mercury will have back-to-back games in New York. New York will look to bounce back from their playoff loss, and winning these two games would gave the Liberty a chance to take an early lead.
Once those games are over, the Mercury will head home to face the Lynx. That is another chance to get a win over a big rival.
The Mercury will be busy early on, but that period will give them a chance to build momentum.
