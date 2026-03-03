How The Mercury Changed After 1998
The 1998 season was a big year for the Phoenix Mercury, and they made history during that period. They finished the 1997 season with a record of 16-12, and they were 19-11 the following year.
Phoenix played well, and players like Jennifer Gillom and Bridget Pettis helped the team go far. The Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the first time, and they beat the Cleveland Rockers to get there.
That series was 2-1, and the Mercury started things off with a win. They beat the Rockers 78-68 in the first game, and Gillom was the star. She had 21 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Michele Timms was the second-leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Michelle Brogan was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10 points. Brogan also had two rebounds, two assists and a block. Phoenix started the series on a good note, and while the Mercury lost the second game, they bounced back in the third.
Pettis was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 27 points. She did well in other areas, as she had 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Then, outside of Pettis, the Mercury had two players who scored 10 or more points. Brogan had 14, and Gillom had 11.
Mercury face defending champions
The Mercury were headed to the Finals, and they faced the Houston Comets. The Comets established themselves as a threat, as they beat the New York Liberty to win it all the year prior. They had another strong season, and after beating the Charlotte Sting in the previous round, they were back in the Finals.
Houston defeated Phoenix, and the franchise had its second championship. Then, the Comets would win two more after that.
Years later, the Mercury would reach the Finals once again. They beat the Detroit Shock, and they had their first championship. They had a shot at repeating, but they missed the playoffs the following year. They were two games below .500, and while that normally is not a big issue, it kept them out of the postseason.
The Mercury had to wait a year before their second championship, but in the end, they came out victorious. The 1998 team and 2008 team were in different spaces, but they are both a part of franchise history.
