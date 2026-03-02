Mercury Secure Win Over Old West Rival
The Phoenix Mercury had some difficult series against conference rivals, as the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks swept them. Ironically, those two teams met in that year's WNBA Finals, and the Lynx came out on top.
The Mercury did defeat one of their conference rivals, as they swept the San Antonio Stars. They started the series with a 78-72 win, and Brittney Griner led her team to victory. She had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. She also had four blocks, two assists and two steals.
Phoenix's center had an excellent game, and Diana Taurasi, Leilani Mitchell and Danielle Robinson had solid games of their own. Taurasi had 17 points, two rebounds and an assist. Leilani Mitchell had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block.
Robinson had 12 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Griner and her teammates secured the win, and they did it on the road. Then, after that victory, they pulled off another win in San Antonio.
Mercury get another road win
San Antonio had a chance to tie the series, but Phoenix was too much for Kayla McBride and her teammates. The Mercury beat the Stars 92-77, and Taurasi was the leader this time around. She had17 points, three assists, a rebound and a steal.
Griner and Mitchell both had 15 points, and Monique Currie was the last player to score in double figures. She had 12 points off the bench, and she also had two rebounds, two assists and a steal.
The Mercury were inching closer to a sweep, and they pulled off a win on their home floor. They beat the Stars 81-64, and Currie had an impressive game off the bench. She had 20 points, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Taurasi had 13 points and Robinson had 10.
San Antonio finished the season with a record of 8-26, and things would soon change. They moved to Las Vegas in 2018, and they drafted A'ja Wilson. Wilson would become a star, and last year, she and her team faced the Mercury in the Finals. They beat Phoenix and won the franchise's third championship.
Phoenix had a win under its belt, and getting it over a West rival was even better.
