How The Mercury Changed From 1997 To 2007
The Phoenix Mercury made their debut in 1997, and they wasted little time when it came to making a name for themselves. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, and that season started with a win over the Charlotte Sting.
Phoenix beat Charlotte 76-59 in that game, and Bridget Pettis was the leading scorer. She had 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block. She has a special place in Mercury history, as she was the first player to score for them.
That season ended with a win over the Los Angeles Sparks, as the Mercury beat them 73-68. Jennifer Gillom was the leading scorer, and she had 29 points. She also had eight rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block.
Mercury make history, face Eastern Conference team
Gillom and her teammates ended the season on a good note, and they made the playoffs for the first time. They faced the New York Liberty, and the Liberty beat them 59-41. That was a rough game for Phoenix, as not one player scored in double figures.
The 1997 Mercury set the tone for future teams, and in those early years, Phoenix made the playoffs three times. However, things took a turn for the worse.
Phoenix's 2000 season was the last time the team made the playoffs before going on a frustrating stretch. The Mercury missed the playoffs for multiple seasons, and in 2007, they returned to the postseason. That was a difficult time, but during that period, the franchise added some exceptional talent.
As time went by, the Mercury added players like Penny Taylor, Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter. They acquired Taylor in a dispersal draft, they added Taurasi the same year, and two years later, they selected Pondexter.
All of these players were All-Star level talents, and having others like Tangela Smith and Kelly Miller, the Mercury made history.
Phoenix won a championship in 2007, and the stars helped their team beat the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock. The Shock were the defending champions, and the Mercury stopped them from repeating. Taurasi and the others were in the history books, and the franchise won two more championships later on.
The 1997 team and the 2007 team had historic seasons, and they will talked about for years to come.
