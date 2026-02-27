Why Phoenix's Passing Was A Positive In 2003
The Phoenix Mercury were trying to navigate a challenging period in 2003. They finished the season with a record of 8-26, which was their worst record until the 2012 season. They had a record of 7-27 that year, and they drafted Brittney Griner in the 2013 WNBA Draft.
It was a frustrating time for the Mercury, and wins were hard to come by. When it comes to the games they did win, those victories required a team effort. It was about sharing the wealth and keeping each other involved, and at times, it paid off for the Mercury.
Phoenix had a total of 461 assists that year, and there was one player who stood out the most. Tamicha Jackson was the only player who had 100 or more assists, and she averaged a career-high 4.3 assists.
Jackson had a total of 146, and her best performance was against the Detroit Shock. She had a career-high nine assists, and the Mercury won by three. Jackson had an impressive game, as she contributed in multiple areas. She had nine points, four steals and two rebounds as well.
Mercury's new addition contributes
The Mercury found a facilitator in Jackson, and in what was her first season with the team, she flourished. Phoenix added her through a dispersal draft, and the decision paid off. She played well that year, and after playing for other teams, she returned in 2006.
Outside of Jackson, the Mercury had players like Anna DeForge and Edwina Brown contributing in that area.
DeForge had 72 assists that season, and she had seven assists against the Sacramento Monarchs. The Mercury lost that game, but it was a close one. The Monarchs beat them 65-61, and DeForge had a strong performance. She had 15 points, nine rebounds and a steal to go along with her playmaking.
Brown had 62 assists, and her season high was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had seven assists, and she was the team's top facilitator in that game, and she did it off the bench.
Lisa Harrison and Adrian Williams-Strong were also in the top five of this category, as Harrison had 36 assists and Williams-Strong had 31. They did well facilitating-wise, and in Williams-Strong's case, she became an All-Star for how she played that year.
