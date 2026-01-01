Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Copper Was A Part Of An Award Race

The 2024 season was a good year for the Phoenix Mercury, and some of their players were involved in award races.

Davion Moore

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) warms up before the start of the game against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21. They made the playoffs, but their run ended early as they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx.

Despite the team's early exit, it was a good year for the Mercury. They added a new star in Kahleah Copper, and they hired a new coach. Nate Tibbetts took over the role, and he helped the team get back into the playoffs.

Kahleah Copper (2) of the Phoenix Mercury speaks to the fans on her birthday, after a game against the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury turned things around, and because of that, they received recognition in award races. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award race featured some great players, and A'ja Wilson won the award after receiving all of the first-place votes. She earned 670 points, which was the most a player could win that year.

Wilson was the unanimous MVP, but a few more players received recognition. Napheesa Collier finished second, and she had a total of 467 points. Breanna Stewart was third, and she had 295 points. Then, players like Caitlin Clark, Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Nneka Ogwumike followed. Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.

Copper a part of MVP race

Phoenix's new star received MVP nods, as she finished eighth. She earned 11 points, and she did so by averaging a career-high 21.1 points.

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mercury were not involved in the Rookie of the Year race, as Clark and Angel Reese were the only ones involved. Phoenix drafted Charisma Osborne that year, but she played two games. They also had Celeste Taylor, but she was drafted by the Indiana Fever. She played 15 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal.

Another award the Mercury were involved in was the Sportsmanship award. Dearica Hamby won the award, and she earned 12 points. The most points a player could earn that year was 67. Rebecca Allen earned two points in the race, and she was tied with Haley Jones.

On top of being a part of the MVP race, Copper was one of the players on the All-WNBA Second Team. She was joined by Sabrina Ionescu, Arike Ogunbowale, Jonquel Jones and Ogwumike.

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Phoenix Mercury guards Kahleah Copper (2) and Diana Taurasi (3) and center Brittney Griner (42) wait for free throws during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

Copper and the Mercury had a good year, and as this year showed, things would get even better.

Please follow us on X to read more about the 2024 season and where Mercury players landed in award races when you click right here!

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.