How Phoenix's Copper Was A Part Of An Award Race
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2024 season with a record of 19-21. They made the playoffs, but their run ended early as they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx.
Despite the team's early exit, it was a good year for the Mercury. They added a new star in Kahleah Copper, and they hired a new coach. Nate Tibbetts took over the role, and he helped the team get back into the playoffs.
The Mercury turned things around, and because of that, they received recognition in award races. The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award race featured some great players, and A'ja Wilson won the award after receiving all of the first-place votes. She earned 670 points, which was the most a player could win that year.
Wilson was the unanimous MVP, but a few more players received recognition. Napheesa Collier finished second, and she had a total of 467 points. Breanna Stewart was third, and she had 295 points. Then, players like Caitlin Clark, Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Nneka Ogwumike followed. Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time.
Copper a part of MVP race
Phoenix's new star received MVP nods, as she finished eighth. She earned 11 points, and she did so by averaging a career-high 21.1 points.
The Mercury were not involved in the Rookie of the Year race, as Clark and Angel Reese were the only ones involved. Phoenix drafted Charisma Osborne that year, but she played two games. They also had Celeste Taylor, but she was drafted by the Indiana Fever. She played 15 games with the Mercury, and she averaged 3.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a steal.
Another award the Mercury were involved in was the Sportsmanship award. Dearica Hamby won the award, and she earned 12 points. The most points a player could earn that year was 67. Rebecca Allen earned two points in the race, and she was tied with Haley Jones.
On top of being a part of the MVP race, Copper was one of the players on the All-WNBA Second Team. She was joined by Sabrina Ionescu, Arike Ogunbowale, Jonquel Jones and Ogwumike.
Copper and the Mercury had a good year, and as this year showed, things would get even better.
