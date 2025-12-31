Mercury Stars Getting Ready For Unrivaled's Second Season
The Unrivaled season is set to begin, and some of the WNBA's best players will try to win a championship. Rose BC won it all last year, as the stacked team defeated Vinyl BC.
Brittney Sykes led the way for her team, and she had 21 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals, and she nailed a free throw that sealed the game. Azurá Stevens was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She also had 18 rebounds and a block.
Chelsea Gray had a nice game, as she had 18 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper was also on this team, and while she was not in action for this game, she still had a nice season.
Copper helps team win a championship
Copper averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in her first Unrivaled season. Her best game was against Vinyl BC, and she had 24 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. That matchup was at the beginning of the season, and Vinyl won 79-73.
Rose BC finished the season with a record of 8-6, which put Copper and her teammates in second. The only team ahead of them was Lunar Owls. This year, the Mercury guard will play for Rose BC again, and the team will look to repeat.
Alyssa Thomas played for Laces BC last season, and she averaged 11.5 rebounds. She also averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal. Her best game was against Rose BC, and she had 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal. Gray had a huge game for Rose BC, and her 39 points gave the team a 63-57 win over Thomas's team.
Thomas will play for Laces BC again this season, and she ha a shot at winning a championship.
Satou Sabally was supposed to play this season, and she was going to play for Phanton BC once again. However, it was announced that she will be out indefinitely due to lingering symptoms from a concussion. She suffered that injury during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
Sabally had a good year in her first season, as she averaged 15.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists. If she does return, she may have an even better season.
The Unrivaled season will begin Jan. 5, and it is safe to say that fans are in for a treat.
