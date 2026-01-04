How Phoenix's Early Draft Helped Them Reach The Finals
The 1998 season was a special year for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished the season with a record of 19-11, and their hard work led to a trip to the WNBA Finals. Since then, Phoenix has made the Finals five more times.
Before that season started, the Mercury brought in four new players. They had a draft pick in each round of the 1998 WNBA Draft, and the first player they brought in was Maria Stepanova.
Stepanova had some solid seasons with the Mercury, and in her first year, she averaged 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds. She continued to contribute, and in 2001, she was in the running for Most Improved Player. She averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
Janeth Arcain won Most Improved Player that year, and she earned 25 points. Stepanova was tied for fourth, and she had five points.
Stepanova did not play in the WNBA for a few years, but she returned in 2005. She had another impressive season, as she averaged a career-high 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
When it comes to her career high in points, Stepanova's best game happened in 2001. She had 20 points against the Detroit Shock.
The Mercury beat the Shock 63-62, and Stepanova was the team's leading scorer. On top of her 20 points, she had five rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms had nice games, as they both had 14 points.
Phoenix's first-round pick had a solid career, and she helped her team pick up a close win.
The Mercury selected Andrea Kuklová in the second round of the 1998 draft, and she spent two years with the team. She averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists. She had her best game that season, as she had 10 points against the Charlotte Sting. She had a solid game off the bench, and she was one of four players who scored in double figures.
Bridget Pettis was the leading scorer, and she had 20 points. Then, Gillom had 15 points and Toni Foster had 14.
Mercury draft an All-Star
After drafting Kuklová, the Mercury added Brandy Reed in the third round and Karen Wilkins in the fourth. Reed had some nice seasons with Phoenix, and she had her career high in 2000. During that season, she had a 32-point game against the Houston Comets.
Reed averaged a career-high 19 points that year, and she became an All-Star. She was the third Mercury player to do so, as Gillom and Timms became All-Stars in 1999.
As far as Wilkins, she was drafted by the Mercury, but she did not play for them. Out of this group, she was the only one who did not play for Phoenix. Regardless, she is still a part of the team's history.
The Mercury find some solid picks that year, and for those who played, they contributed to the team's successful season.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 1998 draft picks when you click right here!