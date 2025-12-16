How Brandy Reed Returned To Phoenix
The WNBA's first expansion draft was held in 1998. That was the year when the Detroit Shock and the Washington Mystics joined the league, and they built their rosters through allocation and a draft.
Both teams added players from different teams, and when it came to the Phoenix Mercury, they lost Tara Williams. Willams signed a deal with Phoenix in 1997, and after that season, she was drafted by the Shock.
The WNBA continued to grow, as the league welcomed the Minnesota Lynx and the Orlando Miracle in 1999.
Minnesota and Orlando received players through allocation, as the Lynx received Kristin Folkl and the Miracle received Nykesha Sales. Then, the expansion draft was held, and the Mercury lost a player. The Lynx selected Brandy Reed with the first pick and played with them for a year.
Reed was drafted by the Mercury in 1998, and she averaged 5.2 points and 3.3 rebounds. When she joined the Lynx, her stats improved, as she averaged 16.1 points, six rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals. She played 25 games with Minnesota, and she started in 24 of them.
Reed returns to Phoenix, has impressive season
After her season with the Lynx, Reed returned to the Mercury. The Lynx traded her, and they received a first-round pick. Reed had a big year in her return, as she averaged a career-high 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals.
Reed became an All-Star that year, which made her the third Mercury player to do so. Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms were the first players to do so, and they did it in 1999. Reed had a strong season, and after that, she played two more years with Phoenix.
When it came to the 2000 playoffs, Reed averaged 14.0 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds. The Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Sparks swept them and advanced to the next round.
The Mercury forward played a single game in 2001, and after that, she played five games in 2002. Years later, she signed a contract with the Sparks, but she was waived almost a month later.
The WNBA was continuing to grow, and while the Lynx and the Miracle went different paths, they drafted some talented players. Reed happened to be one of them.
