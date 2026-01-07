Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix Fought Its Way To 2000 Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2000, and the Phoenix Suns made it to the postseason as well.

Davion Moore

Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A WNBA official Wilson Evo NXT basketball approaches the rim and net at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A WNBA official Wilson Evo NXT basketball approaches the rim and net at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they returned to the postseason in 2000. They finished the 1999 season with a record of 15-17, and they were fourth in the Western Conference. The Houston Comets had the best record in the conference, as they finished 26-6. The Los Angeles Sparks were 20-12 and the Sacramento Monarchs were 19-13.

WNB
Jul 13, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) shoes are seen during the second half of a WNBA game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

After that, the Mercury finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12. They were fourth in the Western Conference once again, but this time around, there were eight games over .500. They faced the Sparks in the first round, and they finished the season with a record of 28-4.

Los Angeles beat Phoenix in that series, and the Sparks faced the Comets in the next round. The Comets won, and they faced the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. That was a rematch, as these teams met in the 1999 WNBA Finals. They also met in 1997 after New York beat Phoenix in the first round.

WNB
Sep 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson Evo NXT official WNBA basketball on the court at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After losing to the Sparks, the Mercury did not make the playoffs until 2007. That was the year they won their first championship. It was a long, hard road, and it took some rebuilding. Regardless, the 2000 season was a good year, and some of the team's best players helped them succeed.

Mercury and Sun reach the playoffs

Once the season was over, the Phoenix Suns were in action. They made the playoffs the year before, and they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers went on to win it all, and that was the start of their three-peat.

The Suns finished the 2000-01 season with a record of 51-31, and they were sixth in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs were first in the conference, and they had a record of 58-24. The Lakers were second in the West, and they had a record of 56-26.

WNB
Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the Nike Book 1 shoes of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix faced the Sacramento Kings in the first round, and the Kings beat them 3-1. The Kings faced the Lakers in the next round, and Los Angeles got the sweep. Then, the Lakers went on to win it all.

The Mercury and the Suns were playing well, and while things were about to change for the Mercury, things would eventually get better.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their ties to the Suns when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.