How Phoenix Fought Its Way To 2000 Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they returned to the postseason in 2000. They finished the 1999 season with a record of 15-17, and they were fourth in the Western Conference. The Houston Comets had the best record in the conference, as they finished 26-6. The Los Angeles Sparks were 20-12 and the Sacramento Monarchs were 19-13.
After that, the Mercury finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12. They were fourth in the Western Conference once again, but this time around, there were eight games over .500. They faced the Sparks in the first round, and they finished the season with a record of 28-4.
Los Angeles beat Phoenix in that series, and the Sparks faced the Comets in the next round. The Comets won, and they faced the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals. That was a rematch, as these teams met in the 1999 WNBA Finals. They also met in 1997 after New York beat Phoenix in the first round.
After losing to the Sparks, the Mercury did not make the playoffs until 2007. That was the year they won their first championship. It was a long, hard road, and it took some rebuilding. Regardless, the 2000 season was a good year, and some of the team's best players helped them succeed.
Mercury and Sun reach the playoffs
Once the season was over, the Phoenix Suns were in action. They made the playoffs the year before, and they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers went on to win it all, and that was the start of their three-peat.
The Suns finished the 2000-01 season with a record of 51-31, and they were sixth in the Western Conference. The San Antonio Spurs were first in the conference, and they had a record of 58-24. The Lakers were second in the West, and they had a record of 56-26.
Phoenix faced the Sacramento Kings in the first round, and the Kings beat them 3-1. The Kings faced the Lakers in the next round, and Los Angeles got the sweep. Then, the Lakers went on to win it all.
The Mercury and the Suns were playing well, and while things were about to change for the Mercury, things would eventually get better.
