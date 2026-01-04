How Mercury Beat Western Conference Rival In 2021
The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 2021, and while they lost, they put up a fight. They made the Finals for the fifth time in history, and they faced the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1, and they won their first championship in history.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 19-13, and during the season, the Mercury won some of their season series. One of those series was against the Sky, and they swept them in those games. Then, Chicago got its revenge during the playoffs. The Mercury also lost some series, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 2-1.
The Mercury did pick up a win over another Western Conference rival, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2-1.
Sparks spoil Griner's big game
Los Angeles started the series with a win, as the Sparks beat the Mercury 85-80. Brittney Griner had a big game, as she had a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds. She also had an assist and a block.
Sophie Cunningham had a nice game, and she had 16 points, three assists and two rebounds. Skylar Diggins also had a double-double, as she had 15 points and 10 assists. She also had six rebounds.
The Mercury put up a fight in that game, but in the end, the Sparks came out on top. However, the Mercury recovered, as they picked up an 80-66 win in the second game.
Diggins was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 21 points. She also had four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Brianna Turner was behind Diggins, as she had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Griner had 14 points, eight rebounds two assists and two blocks, then Megan Walker had 10 points off the bench.
Phoenix was on a losing streak before that win, but that victory helped the Mercury get closer to .500.
The Mercury and Sparks met one last time, and Phoenix came out on top. Diana Taurasi led the team to victory, as she had 25 points in her team's win. She also had four rebounds and three assists.
Outside of Taurasi, the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Griner had 22 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Diggins had 16 points and Kia Nurse had 13.
The Mercury defeated the Sparks, and in what was a good year, they continued to pick up wins.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2021 season and how they performed during that time when you click right here!