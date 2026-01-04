Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury Beat Western Conference Rival In 2021

The Phoenix Mercury played well in 2021, and they beat some Western Conference rivals in the process.

Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) shoots the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals in 2021, and while they lost, they put up a fight. They made the Finals for the fifth time in history, and they faced the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1, and they won their first championship in history.

Phoenix finished that season with a record of 19-13, and during the season, the Mercury won some of their season series. One of those series was against the Sky, and they swept them in those games. Then, Chicago got its revenge during the playoffs. The Mercury also lost some series, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 2-1.

The Mercury did pick up a win over another Western Conference rival, as they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 2-1.

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) celebrate after defeating the Chicago Sky in game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Sparks spoil Griner's big game

Los Angeles started the series with a win, as the Sparks beat the Mercury 85-80. Brittney Griner had a big game, as she had a double-double of 30 points and 10 rebounds. She also had an assist and a block.

Sophie Cunningham had a nice game, and she had 16 points, three assists and two rebounds. Skylar Diggins also had a double-double, as she had 15 points and 10 assists. She also had six rebounds.

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley (14) protects the ball from Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury put up a fight in that game, but in the end, the Sparks came out on top. However, the Mercury recovered, as they picked up an 80-66 win in the second game.

Diggins was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 21 points. She also had four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Brianna Turner was behind Diggins, as she had 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Griner had 14 points, eight rebounds two assists and two blocks, then Megan Walker had 10 points off the bench.

Phoenix was on a losing streak before that win, but that victory helped the Mercury get closer to .500.

The Mercury and Sparks met one last time, and Phoenix came out on top. Diana Taurasi led the team to victory, as she had 25 points in her team's win. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

Oct 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward/center Azur Stevens (30) and Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the first half of game three of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Outside of Taurasi, the Mercury had three other players who scored in double figures. Griner had 22 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Diggins had 16 points and Kia Nurse had 13.

The Mercury defeated the Sparks, and in what was a good year, they continued to pick up wins.

