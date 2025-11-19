How Phoenix's Copper Won A Championship In Unrivaled
Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper was one of the players involved in Unrivaled's first season, and she accomplished something special. She was a member of Rose BC, which is the league's first champion.
Copper was teammates with Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese, Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens and Lexie Hull. This team finished the season with a record of 8-6, and the only team that had a better record than them was Lunar Owls BC. They finished with a record of 13-1.
The Mercury guard's team made the playoffs, and they beat Laces BC in their first matchup. They won 63-57, and while Copper did not play in that game, Gray had a huge performance. Rose BC took down Alyssa Thomas and her team, and they advanced to the championship game.
Then, they beat Vinyl BC 62-54 to win it all. Copper had a good year, as she averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds. In her first game, Copper had 24 points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Despite her performance, Rose BC lost that game, as Vinyl beat them 79-73.
Rose BC seeks first win
In her second game, Copper had 14 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. She was one of five players who scored in double figures, and Stevens led the way with 17. Rose BC lost that game as well, as Lunar Owls BC beat them 79-70.
Copper's team got off to a slow start, but it picked up a win in the next game. Rose BC defeated Mist BC, and Lexie Hull helped them win. She was the team's leading scorer with 19 points, and Phoenix's guard was right behind her. Copper had 18 points, four rebounds and a steal. The team improved to 1-2, and their opponent was still searching for a win.
Rose BC lost the following game, as Laces BC picked up a 71-64 win. In a game where Alyssa Thomas and Jackie Young did not play, Kayla McBride and Tiffany Hayes led their team to victory. McBride had 31 points, and Hayes had 24. On the other side, Skykes had 18 points and Reese had 17.
Copper had a quiet game in that matchup, as she had eight points. However, she did have six rebounds. Rose BC continued the season, and in the end, they came out victorious. They won it all, and while their roster is slightly different, they will look to repeat.
