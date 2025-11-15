How Copper Played Against One Of Phoenix's Rivals
Kahleah Copper had her best season in 2024. She joined a new team, as the Phoenix Mercury acquired her in a deal with the Chicago Sky. Copper came to Phoenix, and she did not waste time when it came to making an impact.
Copper had big games right away, and she did it against some of the best teams in the league. She played well against teams like the Atlanta Dream and the Las Vegas Aces. She also had some nice performances against the team that drafted her. The Mercury guard averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists against them in 2024.
This time, one of the Mercury's Western Conference rivals will be looked at. The Mercury had battles with the Seattle Storm, and in the first meeting between these two teams, Copper had 19 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. That was a Commissioner's Cup game, and the Storm won 80-62.
In the second game, Copper had 30 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Storm 87-78.
The Mercury and the Storm met once again, and Seattle picked up a 90-66 win. Copper had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, in the final game, the Storm beat the Mercury 89-70, and Copper have more assists than she did points. She had five assists and four points. She also had a rebound and a steal.
Overall, Copper averaged 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
This year, Copper did not play in the first game. She also did not play in the second game. The Mercury won the first one, but the Storm won the second. The Storm won the next game, and once again, Copper was out. Then, in the final game, Copper was in action, and she had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Copper helps Mercury beat Storm
Copper got started late in the Mercury's season series this year, but she did have a good showing. She was more involved in the Mercury's 2024 season series, and she had a 30-point game in that time.
This series is harder to compare than others, but despite Copper being out for most of this year's, she helped her team get a win. Copper is one of the Mercury's stars, and come next season, she will continue to shine.
