How The Mercury Made The Playoffs, Survived Series With Rivals
The 2019 Phoenix Mercury had some great wins over Eastern Conference teams, and they were 4-2 in those season series. They beat the Atlanta Dream, the Indiana Fever, the New York Liberty and the Washington Mystics. They lost to the Chicago Sky and the Connecticut Sun.
Phoenix battled Western Conference rivals, and the series against the Dallas Wings was one of the most competitive. That series ended in a tie, and the Wings started things off with a 69-54 win.
Leilani Mitchell was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 12 points. She also had two assists, two steals and a rebound. Then, the Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner and Essence Carson both had 11.
Griner helps her team take the lead
The Mercury won the next two games in that series, and Brittney Griner had 23 points in the second. Phoenix's center played well in the third, and she had 17 points. Then, the Wings secured a win in the final game, and the series was 2-2.
Phoenix lost the series against the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces won 2-1. The Mercury won the first game, and Carson was the star, as she had 20 points. They took an early lead, but Las Vegas responded in the next two meetings.
Another series resulted in a loss, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Mercury 2-1. The Sparks started the series with a victory, as they beat the Mercury 85-68.
Griner was the top scorer, and she had 24 points. She also had 13 rebounds, an assist and a steal in the process. DeWanna Bonner had a great game, as she had 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Phoenix responded with a win in the second game, and Mitchell scored 22 points. That was a game where all of the Mercury's starters scored in double figures. The Mercury tied things up, but in the end, the Sparks took the series.
Mitchell and her teammates kept going, and they competed against their remaining rivals. Once the season wrapped up, the Mercury were 0-4-1 in their season series. The Western Conference was competitive, and despite their season series losses, the Mercury found themselves in the playoffs.
