Mercury Players Established Themselves In The SEC
The SEC has had many great players come out of the conference, and some of them won SEC Player of the Year. During their time in the conference, the winners made an impact on the offensive end, or in some cases, they did it on both ends of the floor.
When it comes to that award, DeWanna Bonner won it in 2009. She was the last Phoenix Mercury player to do so, and before her, players like Dena Head and Kelly Miller won the award. Head won in 1992, and she played with the Mercury in 2000. Miller received the honor in 2000 and 2001, and she played for Phoenix for three seasons. One of those led to a championship, as she was there for the 2007 victory.
All of those players made an impact in the SEC, and they all had their own WNBA journeys. Head had some nice performances, and the best game of her career happened during her time with the Utah Starzz.
Head had 15 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals off the bench. Utah had three more players who scored in double figures, and they were all starters. Head helped her team beat the Houston Comets, and the Starzz had their fifth win of the season.
Miller started her WNBA career with the Charlotte Sting, and after some time with the Indiana Fever, she came to Phoenix. She had her career high in her time with the Sting, as she had 23 points against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Charlotte won that game, and Miller was the leading scorer. She came off the bench, and she had seven rebounds and three assists to go along with her points. Then, players like Dawn Staley and Allison Feaster scored in double figures.
Bonner has massive game
Bonner started her career with the Mercury, and last year, she returned to the team. She had some big games in her early years with the Mercury, but her career high happened elsewhere. She played for the Connecticut Sun, and she had 41 points against the Las Vegas Aces. The veteran also had seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year was a starter by this time, and she played a role in Connecticut's success.
The Mercury found three talented SEC players, and all of them contributed in their time with the team.
