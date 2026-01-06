How Mercury And More Are Tied To The Big Ten
The 2025 WNBA season began in May, and it ended in early October as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals.
The Aces swept the Mercury, and they won their third championship. For Phoenix, that was the franchise's sixth Finals appearance, and the team's impressive playoff run made it happen.
Overall, this was a good season for the Mercury and other teams around the league. Teams competed, players had strong seasons, and in the end, one of the WNBA's best teams came out on top.
One thing that was interesting about this season was the connections to different conferences. Many of the WNBA's top stars played for prestigious programs, and some of them were a part of the Big Ten.
When the season began, there were 31 players who attended Big Ten schools scattered throughout the league. For example, when it came to the Atlanta Dream, they had six players from the Big Ten. Those players included Naz Hillmon, Brionna Jones and others. Hillmon attended Michigan and Jones attended Maryland.
The Indiana Fever are another example, as they had Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark. Mitchell attended Ohio State, and Clark attended Iowa. Stephanie White became Indiana's coach in what would be her second stint with the team. She attended Purdue.
Copper and more tied to the Big Ten
As far as the Mercury, there were four players with ties to the Big Ten. Kahleah Copper played her second season with the team, and she attended Rutgers. Rutgers officially joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Satou Sabally joined the Mercury before the 2025 season, and she played for the Oregon Ducks. Oregon joined the conference in 2024. When Sabally played for the Ducks, they were a part of the Pac-12.
Alyssa Thomas attended Maryland, and like Rutgers, this school joined in 2014. When Thomas played, Maryland was a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Sami Whitcomb spent her college years at Washington, and the program joined the Big Ten in 2024. Like Oregon, Washington was a part of the Pac-12. Then, when it came to the coaching staff, Kristi Toliver attended Maryland. Then, she had a successful WNBA career, and she moved to coaching.
The Big Ten was well-represented, and as time goes on, more players from the conference will play in the WNBA.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's ties to the Big Ten when you click right here!