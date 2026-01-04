Why Mercury's Thomas Is A Part Of NCAA History
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great players over the years, and this year, the franchise added new stars. The Mercury acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and when it comes to Thomas, she was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.
Mercury's Thomas has big year
Thomas earned that honor due to her consistency and because of the way she made history. She had eight triple-doubles this season, and she broke a record that she established in 2023. She had the first triple-double of her career in 2022, and since then, she has added to her total.
Phoenix's star is no stranger to tallying triple-doubles, as she tallied a few in college. She had six during that time, and she is on a special list because of it. Getting a triple-double is not easy, but Thomas is one of the players who had multiple during her college career.
Sabrina Ionescu is the leader in that category, and she had 26 in her college years. Now, Ionescu is doing great things in the WNBA, and she has a total of four triple-doubles. Her first was in 2021, and she did it against the Minnesota Lynx. Ionescu had 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in her team's win over the Lynx.
After Ionescu, the next player on the list is Caitlin Clark. Clark had 11 triple-doubles in college, and she has tallied three in the WNBA. She had two in her rookie season, and she had one in her second. She started the 2025 season with a triple-double, as she had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The next player on the list is Olivia Miles, and she recently had her 10th triple-double. TCU faced BYU, and Miles had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. That was her fourth triple-double in the last five games. She is adding to her total, and she may pass Clark in the near future.
There have been others who have tallied triple-doubles, as Chastadie Barrs had nine, Suzie McConnell and Louella Tomlinson had seven and Thomas is one of four players who had six.
Another player with Mercury ties tallied her share of triple-doubles in college, as Brittney Griner had five.
Thomas is a master at getting triple-doubles, and because of that, she is a part of both NCAA and WNBA history.
