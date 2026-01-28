How Phoenix's Overtime Win Led To A Championship
The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs several times, and every now and then, they have had some overtime games.
The Mercury had two playoff games during their 2025 run, and they won one of them. They lost their overtime game against the New York Liberty, but they beat the Minnesota Lynx later on.
Phoenix's overtime games were the first time the team had one in the playoffs since 2021. That was a high-stakes game, as it took place during the Mercury's series against the Chicago Sky. They met the Sky during the WNBA Finals, and in what was a victory, the Mercury avoided the sweep.
On top of that game, there have been other instances where the Mercury had overtime battles. One of those times was during their 2009, and that period was special. The Mercury won their second championship that year, and their playoff run began with a series against the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Phoenix beat San Antonio 2-1, and that led to a series against the Los Angeles Sparks. After beating the Sparks, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever.
Mercury and Fever come to play
That series started off with a bang, as the Mercury beat the Fever 120-116 in overtime. The Mercury played well in that game, and Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor led the way. They both had 23 points, and in Pondexter's case, she had three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Taylor had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Diana Taurasi had a nice outing, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Mercury had three other players who scored 10 or more points, as DeWanna Bonner had 15 points off the bench, Tangela Smith had 14 points and Temeka Johnson had 13.
The Mercury got off to a good start, but they lost the next two games. Phoenix bounced back from those games, as the Mercury beat the Fever 90-77 in Game 4, and they beat them 94-86 in Game 5. This series was a battle, and Phoenix managed to come out on top.
Phoenix won its second championship, and a few years later, Taurasi and her teammates won another. The Mercury have become one of the WNBA's most-historic teams, and when it comes to the second championship, it all started with an overtime win.
Please follow us on X to read more about any of the Mercury's overtime games during the playoffs when you click right here!