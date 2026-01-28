Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Overtime Win Led To A Championship

The Phoenix Mercury won a championship in 2009, and they beat the Indiana Fever in a battle.

Davion Moore

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi speaks during the grand opening of the Mercury’s new practice facility on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Mercury guard Diana Taurasi speaks during the grand opening of the Mercury’s new practice facility on Thursday, July 18, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs several times, and every now and then, they have had some overtime games.

The Mercury had two playoff games during their 2025 run, and they won one of them. They lost their overtime game against the New York Liberty, but they beat the Minnesota Lynx later on.

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) scores past New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix's overtime games were the first time the team had one in the playoffs since 2021. That was a high-stakes game, as it took place during the Mercury's series against the Chicago Sky. They met the Sky during the WNBA Finals, and in what was a victory, the Mercury avoided the sweep.

On top of that game, there have been other instances where the Mercury had overtime battles. One of those times was during their 2009, and that period was special. The Mercury won their second championship that year, and their playoff run began with a series against the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Phoenix beat San Antonio 2-1, and that led to a series against the Los Angeles Sparks. After beating the Sparks, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates Penny Taylor (13) and DeWanna Bonner (24) after making a basket while being fouled by the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Mercury and Fever come to play

That series started off with a bang, as the Mercury beat the Fever 120-116 in overtime. The Mercury played well in that game, and Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor led the way. They both had 23 points, and in Pondexter's case, she had three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Taylor had two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Diana Taurasi had a nice outing, as she had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists. The Mercury had three other players who scored 10 or more points, as DeWanna Bonner had 15 points off the bench, Tangela Smith had 14 points and Temeka Johnson had 13.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making a basket while being fouled by the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Mercury got off to a good start, but they lost the next two games. Phoenix bounced back from those games, as the Mercury beat the Fever 90-77 in Game 4, and they beat them 94-86 in Game 5. This series was a battle, and Phoenix managed to come out on top.

Phoenix won its second championship, and a few years later, Taurasi and her teammates won another. The Mercury have become one of the WNBA's most-historic teams, and when it comes to the second championship, it all started with an overtime win.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.