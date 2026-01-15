Why Mercury's Sabally Is An Exceptional Scorer
Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and they acquired her in a big deal. That deal also brought in Alyssa Thomas, and she had a spectacular season.
As far as Sabally, she was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. She had a total of 636 points, which is the most she has scored in a season since 2023. She scored 707 points that year, and she won Most Improved Player. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
At this point in her career, the Mercury forward has scored a total of 2,161 points. She scored 222 points in her rookie season, and she averaged 13.9 points in 16 games. She was the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, which means that she started her career in the "Wubble."
The WNBA had a shortened season, and it was played in an isolation zone. Sabally's team missed the playoffs, but she still managed to have a good year.
The All-Star forward scored 203 points in her second season, and she averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She scored 124 points in her third season, and she averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 11 games.
Sabally's last season with the Dallas Wings was in 2024, and she scored 269 points. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals. The Wings finished that season with a record of 9-31, and later on, Sabally announced that she would be seeking a new team.
Mercury star has strong playoff run, climbs special list
Phoenix's forward played well during the regular season, and she kept that momentum going during the playoffs. She averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. She scored a total of 190 points, and she earned a spot on the Mercury's postseason points list. Overall, she has a total of 302 postseason points, and she has been in the playoffs four times.
The Mercury star is a strong scorer, and come next season, she will add to her totals. She can have a big game at any moment, and her 40-point game in 2023 serves as a reminder. Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players, and chances are, she will have a big 2026 season.
