Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Sabally Is An Exceptional Scorer

Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury before the 2025 season, and after a strong season, she has over 2,000 points in her career.

Davion Moore

Jun 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball away fromChicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Jun 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) passes the ball away fromChicago Sky guard Rebecca Allen (9) during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and they acquired her in a big deal. That deal also brought in Alyssa Thomas, and she had a spectacular season.

As far as Sabally, she was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. She had a total of 636 points, which is the most she has scored in a season since 2023. She scored 707 points that year, and she won Most Improved Player. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.

Satou Saball
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) is defended by Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) during the second quarter at PHX Arena on Aug. 5, 2025, in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point in her career, the Mercury forward has scored a total of 2,161 points. She scored 222 points in her rookie season, and she averaged 13.9 points in 16 games. She was the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft, which means that she started her career in the "Wubble."

The WNBA had a shortened season, and it was played in an isolation zone. Sabally's team missed the playoffs, but she still managed to have a good year.

The All-Star forward scored 203 points in her second season, and she averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists. She scored 124 points in her third season, and she averaged 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 11 games.

Satou Saball
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots over Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sabally's last season with the Dallas Wings was in 2024, and she scored 269 points. She averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals. The Wings finished that season with a record of 9-31, and later on, Sabally announced that she would be seeking a new team.

Mercury star has strong playoff run, climbs special list

Phoenix's forward played well during the regular season, and she kept that momentum going during the playoffs. She averaged 19.0 points, seven rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals. She scored a total of 190 points, and she earned a spot on the Mercury's postseason points list. Overall, she has a total of 302 postseason points, and she has been in the playoffs four times.

Satou Saball
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts after the game against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

The Mercury star is a strong scorer, and come next season, she will add to her totals. She can have a big game at any moment, and her 40-point game in 2023 serves as a reminder. Sabally is one of the WNBA's top players, and chances are, she will have a big 2026 season.

Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and how she has played throughout her career when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.