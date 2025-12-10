How Phoenix's Rebuild Led To A Title
The Phoenix Mercury started on a good note in their first season. They finished that season with a record of 16-12, and they reached the playoffs.
The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and they reached the WNBA Finals. However, things did not go in their favor, as the Houston Comets won it all. After that, Phoenix missed the playoffs in 1999, but things went back to normal in the 2000 season.
After finishing that season with a record of 20-12, the Mercury were eliminated by the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, things started to take a turn. Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2001 after finishing the season with a record of 13-19. That was the team's first season under a new head coach, as Cheryl Miller resigned from the role, and her college teammate Cynthia Cooper took over.
Cooper started the 2002 season as the team's head coach, but she resigned, and Linda Sharp took over. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 11-21.
The following year, John Shumate was the coach, and the Mercury had a record of 8-26. This was the team's worst season up to that point, but things were beginning to change. Phoenix received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and the franchise drafted Diana Taurasi.
Phoenix finished Taurasi's rookie season with a record of 17-17. It was a significant jump, but the Mercury still missed the playoffs. However, they were headed in the right direction.
The Mercury finished the 2005 season with a record of 16-18. Taurasi and her team were two games below .500, but it was still better than their records in 2001, 2002 and 2003. So, they were still making progress despite missing the playoffs once again.
Mercury bring in future Finals MVP
In 2006, the Mercury found another star as they drafted Cappie Pondexter. She was a great scorer, and she played a major role in the team's first championship. She averaged 19.5 points in her rookie season, and she remained one of the team's best scorers.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 18-16, and while the team missed the playoffs, that drought would soon be over. The Mercury missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, but when they did make it, they became champions. Since then, the Mercury have had more successful years. It has been a wonderful time for the franchise, and it all started with a rebuild.
