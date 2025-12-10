Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's Rebuild Led To A Title

The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs for multiple years after 2000, and after going through a rebuild, they were back in the postseason.

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury started on a good note in their first season. They finished that season with a record of 16-12, and they reached the playoffs.

The Mercury made the playoffs the following year, and they reached the WNBA Finals. However, things did not go in their favor, as the Houston Comets won it all. After that, Phoenix missed the playoffs in 1999, but things went back to normal in the 2000 season.

After finishing that season with a record of 20-12, the Mercury were eliminated by the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, things started to take a turn. Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2001 after finishing the season with a record of 13-19. That was the team's first season under a new head coach, as Cheryl Miller resigned from the role, and her college teammate Cynthia Cooper took over.

Cynthia Coope
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Former WNBA player Cynthia Cooper talks before the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Cooper started the 2002 season as the team's head coach, but she resigned, and Linda Sharp took over. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 11-21.

The following year, John Shumate was the coach, and the Mercury had a record of 8-26. This was the team's worst season up to that point, but things were beginning to change. Phoenix received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and the franchise drafted Diana Taurasi.

Phoenix finished Taurasi's rookie season with a record of 17-17. It was a significant jump, but the Mercury still missed the playoffs. However, they were headed in the right direction.

Diana Tauras
Mercury's Diana Taurasi (3) drives the lane against Brittany Boyd (15) during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

The Mercury finished the 2005 season with a record of 16-18. Taurasi and her team were two games below .500, but it was still better than their records in 2001, 2002 and 2003. So, they were still making progress despite missing the playoffs once again.

Mercury bring in future Finals MVP

In 2006, the Mercury found another star as they drafted Cappie Pondexter. She was a great scorer, and she played a major role in the team's first championship. She averaged 19.5 points in her rookie season, and she remained one of the team's best scorers.

Cappie Pondexte
Oct 1, 2009; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Cappie Pondexter (23) against the Indiana Fever in the first quarter at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix finished that season with a record of 18-16, and while the team missed the playoffs, that drought would soon be over. The Mercury missed the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, but when they did make it, they became champions. Since then, the Mercury have had more successful years. It has been a wonderful time for the franchise, and it all started with a rebuild.

