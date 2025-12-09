Phoenix Mercury On SI

Looking At Phoenix's Ties To Rutgers

The Phoenix Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter in 2006, and years later, they have another guard from Rutgers.

Davion Moore

Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had some great scorers over the years, and two of them attended the same college.

The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter in 2006, and she became one of Phoenix's best players. She spent the first four years of her career with the Mercury, then she played for the New York Liberty as they acquired her in a trade.

Cappie Pondexte
March 5, 2006; Hartford, CT, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights (25) Cappie Pondexter works past Villanova Wildcats (33) Jenna Viani in the 2nd half of play at the Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II 2006 / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Before her WNBA career got going, Pondexter was a star at Rutgers. She averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

When she came to the Mercury, Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season. She made the All-Rookie Team, and the following year, she made history.

Phoenix's guard continued to play well, and she became the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Mercury bring in new star

Fast forward to the present, and Kahleah Copper is one of Phoenix's stars. The Mercury acquired her in 2024 in a deal with the Chicago Sky. She had the best season of her career, and this year, she helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals.

Kahleah Coppe
Jan 10, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward/guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball around Penn State Lady Lions forward Peyton Whitted (25) during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Rutgers defeated Penn State 71-51. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Copper averaged 21.1 points, 4,5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2024. This year, she averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.

When Pondexter was drafted, she was the sixth Rutgers player to play in the WNBA. Copper is the 16th player, and there has been one player after her.

Looking at the school's history, its ties to the WNBA began in 1997. Sue Wicks was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she went to the Liberty. She spent her entire career with New York, and she played from 1997 to 2002.

After Wicks, more Rutgers played entered the league. There were four before Pondexter, and they entered the league in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2005.

Essence Carson was drafted in 2008, and she started her career with the Liberty. However, she spent some time with the Mercury in 2019. She averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Kia Vaugh
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) and Chicago Sky center Stefanie Dolson (31) during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Kia Vaughn was drafted in 2009, and she was also drafted by the Liberty. However, she played for Phoenix in 2020 and 2021.

Rutgers is well-represented, and outside of players with Mercury ties, there are others like Erica Wheeler and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. The Mercury found some great talent from Rutgers, and in Copper's case, she is adding to her legacy.

