Looking At Phoenix's Ties To Rutgers
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great scorers over the years, and two of them attended the same college.
The Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter in 2006, and she became one of Phoenix's best players. She spent the first four years of her career with the Mercury, then she played for the New York Liberty as they acquired her in a trade.
Before her WNBA career got going, Pondexter was a star at Rutgers. She averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals.
When she came to the Mercury, Pondexter averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in her rookie season. She made the All-Rookie Team, and the following year, she made history.
Phoenix's guard continued to play well, and she became the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Mercury bring in new star
Fast forward to the present, and Kahleah Copper is one of Phoenix's stars. The Mercury acquired her in 2024 in a deal with the Chicago Sky. She had the best season of her career, and this year, she helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals.
Copper averaged 21.1 points, 4,5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 2024. This year, she averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
When Pondexter was drafted, she was the sixth Rutgers player to play in the WNBA. Copper is the 16th player, and there has been one player after her.
Looking at the school's history, its ties to the WNBA began in 1997. Sue Wicks was the sixth pick of that year's draft, and she went to the Liberty. She spent her entire career with New York, and she played from 1997 to 2002.
After Wicks, more Rutgers played entered the league. There were four before Pondexter, and they entered the league in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2005.
Essence Carson was drafted in 2008, and she started her career with the Liberty. However, she spent some time with the Mercury in 2019. She averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Kia Vaughn was drafted in 2009, and she was also drafted by the Liberty. However, she played for Phoenix in 2020 and 2021.
Rutgers is well-represented, and outside of players with Mercury ties, there are others like Erica Wheeler and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton. The Mercury found some great talent from Rutgers, and in Copper's case, she is adding to her legacy.
