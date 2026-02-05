How Phoenix Returned To The Playoffs In 2009
The Phoenix Mercury won their second championship in 2009, and they beat the Indiana Fever to achieve that feat.
The Mercury finished that season with a record of 23-11, and Corey Gaines became the second coach to lead the team to a championship. The first one to do it was Paul Westhead, and he led the team to a title in 2007. That year's team finished with a record of 23-11 as well.
Taurasi leads team to success
Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2008, but Gaines and his team quickly recovered. They played well in 2009, and Diana Taurasi led the way. She won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) during the regular season, and she won the Finals MVP later on.
With her win, Taurasi became the first Mercury player to win MVP. She was the second Mercury player to win Finals MVP, as Cappie Pondexter won back in 2007.
Phoenix started the 2009 season with a two-game winning streak. The first game of the season was against the San Antonio Silver Stars, and the Mercury beat them 90-79. Taurasi was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. She also had three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
The Mercury had two other players who scored in double figures, as Pondexter had 23 points. She also had five assists, four rebounds and a steal. DeWanna Bonner had 16 points, and she also had 11 rebounds and two assists.
Taurasi and her teammates beat the New York Liberty 91-84, and Pondexter was the leader this time around. She had 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal. Then, Taurasi had 21 points, Tangela Smith had 18 points and Bonner had 13.
Phoenix's two wins was the start of something special, and the Mercury made history. Their NBA counterparts had a nice season as well, and like the Mercury, they bounced back from the previous year.
The Phoenix Suns missed the playoffs, and in the 2009-10 season, they were back in the postseason. They finished with a record of 54-28, and they were third in the Western Conference. The Los Angeles Lakers were first in the West, and they had a record of 57-25. The Dallas Mavericks were second, and they finished the season with a record of 55-27.
When it came to the playoffs, the Suns beat the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. They beat the San Antonio Spurs in the next round, and they lost to the Lakers after that. The Suns were back in the playoffs, and when it comes to the Mercury's run, they made history. It was a good year for Phoenix, and it is still talked about to this day.
