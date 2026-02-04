Mercury's Free-Throw Shooting Helped Them Reach The Finals
The Phoenix Mercury's 2021 season was memorable, as it led to the franchise's fifth Finals appearance. They finished the season with a record of 19-13, and they met the Chicago Sky in the Finals.
That series did not go in Phoenix's favor, as Chicago won its first championship. It was a good series, and the Sky were led by Kahleah Copper. Years later, Copper would join the Mercury, and she is one of the team's stars.
Phoenix's playoff run was impressive, and their performance in different areas helped them get to that point. The Mercury were a top 10 team in free-throw shooting that year, and while they were lower than some of their future seasons, they were still a legitimate threat.
The Mercury shot 79.8 percent from the free-throw line, and some of their stars were their best shooters.
Shey Peddy was the team's best free-throw shooter, and she shot 92 percent. She made 23 free throws, and she attempted 25. Peddy played 32 games that season, and she started in five. When she got to the free-throw line, she was automatic. Before that, Peddy was perfect from the free-throw line in 2019 and 2020.
Diana Taurasi was second in this area, and she shot 86 percent. She made 62 free throws, and she attempted 72. Taurasi was a reliable free-throw shooter throughout her career, and this year was no exception.
Brittney Griner was third, and she shot 84.6 percent. That is her career high, and during that time, she made 115 free throws. She attempted 136 that season. The Mercury center was knocking down shots, and that contributed to the team's success.
The Mercury had another player who shot at least 80 percent from the charity stripe, as Skylar Diggins nearly shot 82 percent. She made 162 free throws, and she took 198. The Mercury had a player come close to 80 percent, as Kia Nurse shot 79 percent. Nurse made 49 of her 62 attempts.
Phoenix had a strong season, and having reliable free-throw shooters helped. The Mercury's shooters would come in handy, especially if there were moments they found themselves in close games. The Mercury had multiple options, and players like Peddy and Taurasi were the best.
The 2021 season was memorable, and as a team, the Mercury played well.
