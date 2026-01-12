Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Phoenix's New Stars Led Them In Overtime

The Phoenix Mercury added two stars in 2004, and in what was a decent season, they had an overtime game.

Davion Moore

Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) drives the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) drives the ball against the San Antonio Silver Stars during the first half in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals in the 2010 WNBA playoffs at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The 2004 season was a significant year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they brought in two key players. For starters, they added Penny Taylor, who was an All-Star forward who started her career with the Cleveland Rockers. Cleveland drafted her in the 2001 WNBA Draft, and she played with the Rockers until they folded.

After that, Taylor and her teammates were a part of a dispersal draft, and she went to the Mercury. She had a solid first season with Phoenix, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) while playing against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

On top of bringing in Taylor, the Mercury added Diana Taurasi. Taurasi was a star at UConn, and she won three championships. Her best season during that time was her third year, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. When she came to Phoenix, she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

The Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17, and they picked up some nice wins in the process. They had some losses, but they put up a fight in most of them.

Sep 17 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) and teammate forward Penny Taylor (13) jump for the ball while playing against the Seattle Storm during the second half at the US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Storm 92 - 83. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

One of those losses was an overtime game, and they faced the San Antonio Silver Stars.

August 28, 2010; San Antonio, TX, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) is fouled by San Antonio Silver Stars forward Edwige Lawson-Wade (left) during the second half at the AT&T Center. Phoenix beat San Antonio 92-73. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images / Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

Phoenix hosted San Antonio, and the Silver Stars picked up an 80-72 win. Taylor was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 25 points, four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. That was Taylor's season high, and she did a bit of everything. Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Then, Phoenix had one more player who scored in double figures, as Anna DeForge had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Mercury bounce back from loss

That was Phoenix's only overtime game, and while it was a loss, the Mercury redeemed themselves shortly after. They beat the Silver Stars 77-65, and DeForge was the leading scorer with 26 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Plenette Pierson had a nice game, as she had 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Taurasi and Taylor both had 14 points. The Mercury were on the right track, and it was only a matter of time before they made the playoffs.

