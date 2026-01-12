How Phoenix's New Stars Led Them In Overtime
The 2004 season was a significant year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they brought in two key players. For starters, they added Penny Taylor, who was an All-Star forward who started her career with the Cleveland Rockers. Cleveland drafted her in the 2001 WNBA Draft, and she played with the Rockers until they folded.
After that, Taylor and her teammates were a part of a dispersal draft, and she went to the Mercury. She had a solid first season with Phoenix, as she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
On top of bringing in Taylor, the Mercury added Diana Taurasi. Taurasi was a star at UConn, and she won three championships. Her best season during that time was her third year, and she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 blocks. When she came to Phoenix, she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17, and they picked up some nice wins in the process. They had some losses, but they put up a fight in most of them.
One of those losses was an overtime game, and they faced the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Phoenix hosted San Antonio, and the Silver Stars picked up an 80-72 win. Taylor was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 25 points, four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. That was Taylor's season high, and she did a bit of everything. Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she had 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Then, Phoenix had one more player who scored in double figures, as Anna DeForge had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Mercury bounce back from loss
That was Phoenix's only overtime game, and while it was a loss, the Mercury redeemed themselves shortly after. They beat the Silver Stars 77-65, and DeForge was the leading scorer with 26 points. She also had six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Plenette Pierson had a nice game, as she had 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block. Taurasi and Taylor both had 14 points. The Mercury were on the right track, and it was only a matter of time before they made the playoffs.
