How The Mercury Adapted, Played Without Key Players
The 2012 season was a difficult period for the Phoenix Mercury, as they finished with a record 7-27. They took a step backwards, and they also played without some of their key players.
Diana Taurasi played eight games that season, and Penny Taylor did not play at all. Both of them dealt with injuries, and because of that, the Mercury struggled. Phoenix missed the playoffs after making it for the last three seasons. They missed the postseason in 2008, but they followed that up with a championship. Then, they had decent runs in 2010 and 2011.
Mercury make adjustments
With the Mercury missing Taurasi and Taylor, they had to make some adjustments. Phoenix's season began with a game against the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury lost that game, as the Lynx beat them 105-83.
Despite the loss, the Mercury starters had strong performances. Charde Houston had 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. DeWanna Bonner had 22 points, three rebounds, three steals and three assists. Candice Dupree had 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.
Samantha Prahalis was in the starting lineup, and she was one of the Mercury's new additions. She was the sixth pick of that year's draft. She had a successful rookie season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 4.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds. Prahalis played well in her debut game, as she had 12 points, six assists, two rebounds and a steal.
In that loss, the only starter who did not score in double figures was Nakia Sanford. She had six rebounds, and she also had four points and an assist.
The Mercury won the next game, as they beat the Tulsa Shock 89-87. Dupree had a huge game, as she had 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Bonner had 16 points, six assists, five rebounds, a steal and a block.
There were some lineup changes in this game, as Taurasi was in action. She had three points, an assist and a rebound. Houston moved to the bench, and she had 13 points, three rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix lost the next game, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Mercury 99-88. The lineup was the same, and some strong performances came out of it. Dupree had 24 points, four rebounds, four blocks and two assists. Taurasi had a better game, and she had 18 points, four assists and a rebound. Then, Bonner had 12 points and eight rebounds.
While it ended up being a challenging season, the Mercury started off on a decent note. They tried to find their rhythm, and some big performances came out of it.
