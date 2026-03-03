How Phoenix's Stars Had Big Performances Against Indiana
The Phoenix Mercury were trying to take control of their season series, and while they lost some of them, they picked up wins in the others. One of those victories was against the Indiana Fever, as the Mercury beat them 2-1.
In the first game of the series, the Mercury hosted the Fever. They beat them 85-62, and Brittney Griner's big game helped them secure the win. She had 32 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. That was her career high at the time, but she passed that number shortly after.
Diana Taurasi helped her team win, and she had 13 points, six rebounds, two steals and an assist. Leilani Mitchell had 11 points off the bench, and Danielle Robinson had 10.
Mercury center tops her previous performance
Phoenix had a win under its belt, and the team traveled to Indiana to win another. The Mercury beat the Fever 98-90 in overtime, and their All-Star center could not be stopped. Griner had her new career high, as she finished the game with 38 points. She also had nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.
Taurasi played well, as she finished the game with 17 points, six assists, two rebounds and a block. Mitchell had 14 points, seven assists, two steals and a block. Stephanie Talbot had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. The Mercury were up 2-0, and they were coming back to Phoenix in hopes of getting the sweep. However, Indiana stopped that from happening.
Indiana beat Phoenix 84-77 in the final game, and Taurasi was the leader this time around. She had 34 points, three assists and two rebounds. Monique Currie had 12 points off the bench.
On the other side, Erica Wheeler led her team with 20 points, and Candace Dupree, a familiar face, had 17. The Fever pulled off a win, and in a season where they finished 9-25, that win was significant. It also helped them snap a five-game losing streak.
Phoenix had an excellent series, and the team's stars played at a high level. They led their team to victory, and these wins helped them make the playoffs. The Mercury were competing, and despite their loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, they had a respectable playoff run.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's 2017 series against the Indiana Fever when you click right here!