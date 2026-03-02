Phoenix's Taurasi And Others Recognized During Special Month
A new month is here, and this is a special month for women's sports. Women's History Month is here, and the WNBA posted something special to kick things off.
The league has had some great stars over the years, and some of them were recognized in a graphic.
There were stars of today's game, and there were past players who accomplished great things during their careers. Diana Taurasi was one of those players, and she had a long, successful career with the Phoenix Mercury.
Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury back in 2004, and she was the first pick of that year's draft. She got off to a strong start, as she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Her best game during that season was a 29-point game against the Charlotte Sting.
For the star guard, that was just the beginning, and she would play at a high level for years to come. She won Rookie of the Year, and a few years later, she helped her team win its first championship. She added other accolades to her resume, as she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Finals MVP in the same year.
Taurasi has historic career
Phoenix's star was also involved with Team USA, and she won Olympic gold medals. She had an exceptional career, and she retired after the 2024 season. The 2025 Mercury looked much different after Taurasi, but they maintained the franchise's excellence and reached the WNBA Finals.
Taurasi is a WNBA legend, and players like Sue Bird and Tamika Catchings are as well. Bird won four championships, and before entering the WNBA, she was one of Taurasi's college teammates. She had a great career of her own, and she retired after the 2022 season.
Catchings was the third pick of the 2001 WNBA Draft, and she became a WNBA legend. She was in the same draft class as Lauren Jackson, who had an excellent career of her own.
The Fever legend won a championship in 2012, and she was one of the league's best defenders. She was a five-time Defensive Player of the Year, and she is the all-time leader in steals.
Fast forward to today, players like A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are carving their paths. Wilson won her third championship last year, and she won the MVP award for the fourth time. Reese was one of the Peak Performers last year, and Clark and Bueckers are the last two Rookie of the Year winners.
All of these stars are a part of WNBA history, and they will be recognized this month and beyond.
