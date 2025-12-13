How Mercury's Taurasi Put The League On Notice
Diana Taurasi became a star right away, and as years went by, she continued to shine. Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and she won Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury guard also made the All-WNBA First Team, and she was in great company. She was on the team with Sue Bird, Tina Thompson, Lauren Jackson and Lisa Leslie. Those stars made the team in previous seasons, so Taurasi was the only first-timer.
Taurasi was accomplishing great things early on, and on top of these accolades, she was involved in a special race.
Phoenix's star was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she finished third. Leslie was that year's winner, and she had a great year. She averaged 17.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals. That was Leslie's second MVP, and she would win one more two years later.
Jackson was second in the race, and she earned 351 points. Leslie finished the race with 425. Jackson had a strong season, as she averaged 20.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, two blocks, 1.6 assists and a steal. While she did not win MVP, she still achieved something special. She helped the Seattle Storm win their first championship, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 2-1.
Phoenix's rookie shows she is here to stay
The Mercury's new star earned 126 points, which led to her being tied with Thompson. Taurasi had a good year, and she helped Phoenix improve. The Mercury finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, and when Taurasi arrived, they finished 17-17. Phoenix's Rookie of the Year made an impact right away, and it led to her getting MVP nods.
While she did not win the award, Taurasi put the league on notice. She showed that she was an MVP-caliber talent, and as time went on, she continued to be involved in the race.
That season was just the beginning for Phoenix's star guard, and eventually, she would take home an MVP of her own. She won in 2009, as she averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals.
It takes a special player to do what Taurasi did in her career, and while she is retired, her legacy continues to grow.
