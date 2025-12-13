Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Taurasi Put The League On Notice

The Phoenix Mercury drafted Diana Taurasi in 2004, and she had an exceptional rookie season.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) catches a pass during warm ups on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Diana Taurasi became a star right away, and as years went by, she continued to shine. Taurasi was drafted by the Mercury in 2004, and she won Rookie of the Year after averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

The Mercury guard also made the All-WNBA First Team, and she was in great company. She was on the team with Sue Bird, Tina Thompson, Lauren Jackson and Lisa Leslie. Those stars made the team in previous seasons, so Taurasi was the only first-timer.

Taurasi was accomplishing great things early on, and on top of these accolades, she was involved in a special race.

Phoenix's star was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she finished third. Leslie was that year's winner, and she had a great year. She averaged 17.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals. That was Leslie's second MVP, and she would win one more two years later.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi smiles after hitting a three-pointer on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jackson was second in the race, and she earned 351 points. Leslie finished the race with 425. Jackson had a strong season, as she averaged 20.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, two blocks, 1.6 assists and a steal. While she did not win MVP, she still achieved something special. She helped the Seattle Storm win their first championship, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 2-1.

Phoenix's rookie shows she is here to stay

The Mercury's new star earned 126 points, which led to her being tied with Thompson. Taurasi had a good year, and she helped Phoenix improve. The Mercury finished the 2003 season with a record of 8-26, and when Taurasi arrived, they finished 17-17. Phoenix's Rookie of the Year made an impact right away, and it led to her getting MVP nods.

WNBA All-Star Diana Taurasi reflects on her 20 seasons with the Phoenix Mercury during a retirement news conference at the Phoenix Mercury's practice facility on March 13, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While she did not win the award, Taurasi put the league on notice. She showed that she was an MVP-caliber talent, and as time went on, she continued to be involved in the race.

That season was just the beginning for Phoenix's star guard, and eventually, she would take home an MVP of her own. She won in 2009, as she averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals.

It takes a special player to do what Taurasi did in her career, and while she is retired, her legacy continues to grow.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.