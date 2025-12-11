How A Mercury Legend Won Two Finals MVPs
Diana Taurasi led the Phoenix Mercury to three championships. They won their first in 2007, in what was her fourth season. She averaged 19.2 points, 4.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks. She did a bit of everything that season, and the Mercury went on an impressive playoff run.
During that run, they beat the Seattle Storm, the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Detroit Shock. They beat the Shock 3-2, and at the end of that series, Cappie Pondexter was named Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The Mercury won two more championships after that, and Taurasi was the Finals MVP during those runs. Phoenix won in 2009, and during that run, Taurasi averaged 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.
Taurasi has big year, leads Mercury to victory
The star guard and her team beat the Silver Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever during that run. Phoenix beat Indiana 3-2 in that series, and Taurasi averaged 20.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 blocks.
Phoenix's All-Star had a big year, as she not only won Finals MVP, but she also won MVP during the regular season. The Mercury missed the playoffs in 2008, and it was safe to say that Taurasi was on a mission and wanted to get her team back to the WNBA Finals.
After that, it was a few years before the Mercury won another championship. They won in 2014, and they did it after an excellent year. The Mercury finished the season with a record of 29-5, and they beat the Sparks, the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky.
Taurasi averaged 21.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and a steal during that year's postseason, and she played a significant role in the Mercury's sweep over the Sky. She averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
The Mercury are no strangers to winning, and Taurasi helped them do it. The 11-time All-Star gave it her all, and she helped the team make history. Phoenix made the Finals one more time with Taurasi, but the Sky got their revenge. They beat the Mercury 3-1, and they won the franchise's first championship.
With Chicago's win, one of the Sky's stars won the Finals MVP. That player was Kahleah Copper, and a few years later, she would become Taurasi's teammate. The Finals MVP is a prestigious award, and the Mercury legend had the honor of winning it twice.
