How Mercury's Taurasi Showed Off Her Facilitating Skills
Diana Taurasi joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2004, and before that she helped UConn win championships. Taurasi and her team won three in a row, and the first was in 2002.
The Huskies defeated the Oklahoma Sooners in the final game, and they finished the season with a perfect record. After that, UConn lost some key players, as Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Asjha Jones and Tamika Williams headed to the WNBA.
Phoenix's guard had a great college career, and she kept that momentum going in the next step of her career. Taurasi was scoring at a high level in the WNBA, and she also could facilitate. She also showed that abilities in college.
When it comes to scoring, Taurasi's best game was against TCU, and she had 35 points. UConn won that game, as the Huskies beat the Horned Frogs 81-66. Taurasi had two other games where she scored at least 30 points, as she had 31 against Florida State and 30 against Oklahoma.
As far as facilitating, Taurasi had three games where she had 10 assists. The first time she did it was against Seton Hall, and that was a big win for UConn.
Taurasi and UConn keep winning
UConn beat Seton Hall 84-44 to improve to 24-0. The Huskies had five players who scored in double figures, and surprisingly, Taurasi was not one of them. Barbara Turner was the leading scorer, and she had 16 points. She also had eight rebounds, two blocks and an assist. Then, Ann Strother and Ashley Battle both had 14 points. Then, Maria Conlon and Jessica Moore had 10.
Taurasi had four points in that game, but her facilitating is what stood out the most. It was an interesting game for her, as she had five blocks, four points and four rebounds on top of her 10 assists.
The following year, the Mercury guard had 10 assists against Providence and West Virginia. The game against Providence was similar to the Seton Hall one, as Taurasi did not score in double figures. She had six points, three rebounds and two steals. Then, in the game against West Virginia, she had 17 points, four rebounds and a block.
Phoenix's star could score with ease, but she could also get her teammates involved. She showed that throughout her college career, and she kept that going in the WNBA.
