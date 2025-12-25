Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Taurasi Makes History With All-WNBA Team Selections

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi accomplished many things in her career, and in her first season, she made the All-WNBA First Team.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after hitting an and-one on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after hitting an and-one on Aug. 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The WNBA has had many stars over the years, and one of them played for the Phoenix Mercury. Diana Taurasi had an excellent career, and today, she is the league's all-time leading scorer.

Taurasi also had other accolades, as she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009. She did it after averaging 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. She was also an 11-time All-Star, and she made the game for the first time in 2005.

Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi drives to the basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Phoenix's guard also made the All-WNBA First Team, and the first time she did was in 2004. That was her rookie season, and she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Taurasi continued to make the All-First Team, and in some of the years she missed out, she was still a part of the All-WNBA Second Team.

The Mercury legend holds a special place in history, as she has the most All-WNBA Team selections. Her 2004 selection was just the beginning, and she was joined by Sue Bird, Tina Thompson, Lauren Jackson and Lisa Leslie.

After a strong rookie season, Taurasi made the All-WNBA Second Team in 2005. She was joined by Becky Hammon, Tamika Catchings, Taj McWilliams-Franklin and Leslie.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates after making a basket while being fouled by the Chicago Sky in the fourth quarter in game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Taurasi was back on the First Team in 2006, and she had a great season. She averaged a career-high 25.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 18-16, and they were inching closer to the playoffs. They also drafted another talented guard, as they selected Cappie Pondexter with the second pick. Taurasi played at a high level, and Pondexter made a name for herself as well.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) smiles after hitting a three-pointer on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi and Mercury make history

Phoenix won a championship in 2007, and Taurasi was on the First Team once again. Then, she made it in 2008 and 2009, and in what was a year when the Mercury won another championship, she was joined by Pondexter.

Overall, Taurasi made 14 All-WNBA Teams, and Leslie and Catchings are behind her, as they both were included 12 times. Candace Parker made it 10 times, and players like Tina Charles, Nneka Ogwumike and Bird have made it at least eight times. In Charles' case, she has made it nine times.

Taurasi made an impact in several seasons, and for now, it will be a while before someone catches her record.

