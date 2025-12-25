Mercury's Taurasi Makes History With All-WNBA Team Selections
The WNBA has had many stars over the years, and one of them played for the Phoenix Mercury. Diana Taurasi had an excellent career, and today, she is the league's all-time leading scorer.
Taurasi also had other accolades, as she won Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2009. She did it after averaging 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. She was also an 11-time All-Star, and she made the game for the first time in 2005.
Phoenix's guard also made the All-WNBA First Team, and the first time she did was in 2004. That was her rookie season, and she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. Taurasi continued to make the All-First Team, and in some of the years she missed out, she was still a part of the All-WNBA Second Team.
The Mercury legend holds a special place in history, as she has the most All-WNBA Team selections. Her 2004 selection was just the beginning, and she was joined by Sue Bird, Tina Thompson, Lauren Jackson and Lisa Leslie.
After a strong rookie season, Taurasi made the All-WNBA Second Team in 2005. She was joined by Becky Hammon, Tamika Catchings, Taj McWilliams-Franklin and Leslie.
Taurasi was back on the First Team in 2006, and she had a great season. She averaged a career-high 25.3 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Mercury finished that season with a record of 18-16, and they were inching closer to the playoffs. They also drafted another talented guard, as they selected Cappie Pondexter with the second pick. Taurasi played at a high level, and Pondexter made a name for herself as well.
Taurasi and Mercury make history
Phoenix won a championship in 2007, and Taurasi was on the First Team once again. Then, she made it in 2008 and 2009, and in what was a year when the Mercury won another championship, she was joined by Pondexter.
Overall, Taurasi made 14 All-WNBA Teams, and Leslie and Catchings are behind her, as they both were included 12 times. Candace Parker made it 10 times, and players like Tina Charles, Nneka Ogwumike and Bird have made it at least eight times. In Charles' case, she has made it nine times.
Taurasi made an impact in several seasons, and for now, it will be a while before someone catches her record.
