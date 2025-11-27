How Mercury's Thomas Helped USA Win Gold
Alyssa Thomas was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time, but like Kahleah Copper, Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, she was a member of Team USA's 2024 Olympic team.
That was Thomas' first time in the Olympics, and she helped the team add another gold medal to its legacy.
The Mercury forward saw some action, and as always, she did a bit of everything. Thomas played 18 minutes in USA's game against Japan, and she grabbed six boards. She also had two points and an assist in the team's 102-76 win. Team USA came out victorious in that game, as five players scored at least 10 points.
Phoenix's star played 16 minutes in USA's game against Belgium. She had eight points, six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. Thomas and her teammates won once again, as they beat Belgium 87-74. A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the stars of that game, but the team played well overall.
Thomas saw more minutes in the game against Germany. She played 23 minutes, and six points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal. Team USA beat Germany 87-68, and the star of that game was Jackie Young. She had 19 points, and Wilson and Stewart had 14 and 13, respectively.
After that, Thomas played 23 minutes once more. Team USA faced Nigeria, and the Mercury forward's facilitating stood out. She had six assists, six rebounds in that game, and she also had three points and a steal. Team USA beat Nigeria 88-74, and Wilson, Young and Griner led the way. Wilson had 20 points, her Aces teammate had 15 and Griner had 11.
Thomas and Team USA win it all
Team USA faced Australia and France in the next two games, and both games were wins. Thomas and her teammates beat Australia 85-64, and they beat France 67-66. Phoenix's forward had another great game rebounding-wise in the first game, as she had six boards. Then, she had four assists and three points. After that, she had two rebounds, an assist and a point.
Overall, the Mercury star averaged 4.8 rebounds. She also averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 assists. She did well in her first time with Team USA, and the team's legacy lives on. As a result, Thomas has another accolade under her belt.
