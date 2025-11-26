Mercury's Copper Shows Greatness In College
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars. She is one of the WNBA's best scorers, and in her two years with the Mercury, she has played a major role in their success. Her big performances in the 2024 season helped Phoenix reach the playoffs, and this year, Copper had excellent games during the WNBA Finals.
Copper has done great things in Phoenix, and before that, she helped the Chicago Sky make history. The Mercury All-Star has achieved a lot in her WNBA career, and before that, she was establishing herself in college.
Phoenix's star attended Rutgers, and she had some nice games during that time. The Mercury had another high-scoring guard who attended Rutgers, and she helped Phoenix win two championships. Now, there is another great scorer looking to bring a title to Phoenix.
Copper averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals in her four years with Rutgers. She had her best game in her final seson, and she did it against Minnesota.
Copper gives it her all against Minnesota
The Mercury guard had 31 points in that game, and she also had nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. She was one of three players who scored at least 10 points, as Tyler Scaife, who was drafted by the Mercury in 2018, had 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and two blocks.
Aliyah Jeune was the third player, and she had 10 points off the bench. Despite Copper's big game, Minnesota defeated Rutgers 85-72.
That game was not Copper's first 30-point game in college, as she had 30 the year before. She also had 10 rebounds, four steals and two assists in her team's 78-65 win over Saint Joseph's. Scaife was the team's second-leading scorer again, and she had 24 points. She also had three assists, two steals and a rebound.
In her final year, Copper averaged 17.7 points, eight rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals. Those stats were a significant jump from her freshman year, as she averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. Her role began to change, and she had a similar path as she did in the beginning of her WNBA career. She was drafted by the Washington Mystics, and she was a reserve. After that, she was traded to the Sky, and her slowly received a bigger role.
Copper showed that she was a star in the making, and now, she is one of the Mercury's top players.
