How Phoenix's Trio Helped Them Take Down A Rival
The Phoenix Mercury nearly won a championship this year, as they reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in history. The Mercury had a great regular season, and that success carried over into the postseason.
The Mercury beat the New York Liberty 2-1, and the play of the Phoenix's stars helped the team advance. They took on the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, and like the first series, Phoenix lost the first game.
Minnesota beat Phoenix 82-69 in that game, and Kahleah Copper had a nice game. She had 22 points, two rebounds and an assist. Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Satou Sabally had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Despite a strong showing from their trio, the Mercury could not pull off the win.
Mercury tie the series with overtime win
Phoenix bounced back in the next game, as the Mercury beat the Lynx 89-83 in overtime. Sabally was the leading scorer this time around, as she had 24 points. She also had nine rebounds and an assist. Thomas had 19 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds and a steal.
Copper had a quieter game, as she had eight points, three assists, a rebound and a steal. While the Mercury scorer did not scored 10 or more, Sami Whitcomb filled the void. She had 13 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals.
The Mercury continued to win, as they beat the Lynx 84-76 in Game 3. Sabally was the leading scorer, as she had 23 points and four rebounds. Copper and Thomas had big games, as they both finished with 21 points. Copper had three rebounds and two assists. Then, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) finalist had nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks.
Sabally and her teammates ended the series in the next game, as the Mercury won 86-81. Thomas 23 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and a steal. The "Unicorn" had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. DeWanna Bonner had 13 points off the bench, and Copper had the same.
Phoenix's trio remained hot, and they helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. The Mercury have some great players, and they will lead the team to success once again.
