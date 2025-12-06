Revisiting Phoenix's Playoff Win Over New York
The Phoenix Mercury went on a deep playoff run this year, and it was mostly due to the performance of their new trio. The Mercury acquired Kahleah Copper last year, as they sent Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and a draft pick to the Chicago Sky.
Copper had a great year with Phoenix, as she averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. This year, she averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
The Mercury guard had some new teammates, as Phoenix had a busy offseason. The most noteworthy move of that period was the addition of Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Both of these players were stars on their past teams, and they had great seasons with Phoenix.
Phoenix's trio helped the team navigate obstacles such as injuries, and they helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. Copper won a championship back in 2021, but for the other two, a win this year would have been their first. Copper won her first while playing for the Sky, and they beat the Mercury 3-1 to win it.
For Thomas, she reached the Finals during her time with the Connecticut Sun, but they did not win a championship. This year's playoff run was a good opportunity to add to Phoenix's legacy, and the impressive won began with a series against the New York Liberty.
The Mercury beat the Liberty 2-1 in that series, despite losing the first game. Phoenix was home for that game, and New York won 76-69. That game went into overtime, and the Mercury competed, but the Liberty came out on top.
Copper was the leading scorer in that game, as she had 15 points. She also had two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal. Sabally had nine points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Phoenix recovered from that loss, as the Mercury trio led the way in the team's 86-60 win. Sabally and Thomas both had 15 points in that game, and Copper had 14. Sabally also had seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Thomas had seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Then, Copper had two rebounds and a block.
Mercury close out the series
After that, the Mercury closed out the series with a 79-73 win. The "Unicorn" had 23 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Thomas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Copper had 12 points, nine rebounds and steal.
In that series, Thomas averaged 16.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists. Sabally averaged 15.7 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Copper averaged 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.
The Mercury started the playoffs on a good note, and in the next series, the trio continued to flourish.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's trio and how they played in the postseason when you click right here!