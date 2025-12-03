How Phoenix Won Another Series In 2022
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2022 season with a record of 15-21. It was not their best season, but they fought through obstacles and made the playoffs. Their playoff run was cut short as they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.
While that season was not pretty, the Mercury still managed to get some wins. They also won some of their season series, and in some cases, it was against Eastern Conference teams.
The Mercury won their series against the New York Liberty, and it began with a close win at home. Phoenix beat New York 84-81, and the starters put on a show. Four of them scored at least 10 points, and Diana Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham took charge.
Both of them had 23 points, and they also contributed in other areas. Cunningham had five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Taurasi had three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Then, Shey Peddy and Skylar Diggins both had 13 points. Peddy also had four steals, two rebounds, two assists and a block. Diggins had nine assists and seven rebounds.
New York won the next game, as the Liberty beat the Mercury 89-69. The Mercury relied heavily on their starters in this game, and all of them scored at least 10 points. Cunningham was the leading scorer, and she had 21 points, two rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. Peddy and Diggins both had 13 points again. Then, Taurasi had 12 points and Brianna Turner had 10.
The Mercury starters played well, but the bench struggled. They did not score, while the Liberty's bench had 12 points. New York tied the series, and Phoenix had one more game to try to go 2-1.
Mercury pick up another win
Phoenix was home for the third meeting, and it led to a 76-62 win. Diamond DeShields was the leading scorer in that game, and she finished with 25 points. She also had eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Peddy had 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Cunningham finished that game with 18 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Mercury won that series 2-1, and some of their best players helped them do it. That was a difficult time for the team, and when everyone came together, they pulled off impressive wins. This series showed what the Mercury were capable of, and those games were some of their significant wins.
