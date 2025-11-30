How Mercury Swept a Bitter Rival
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2022, but it was not easy. There were several obstacles, and in the end, the Mercury finished the season 15-21.
The Mercury had ups and downs, and when it came to wins, they had some good ones during that period. Phoenix won a season series with the Washington Mystics, as the team beat Washington 2-1.
After looking at one of their series against an Eastern Conference team, it is a good time to look at their matchup with a Western Conference foe. The Mercury have had their share of battles with the Seattle Storm, and the 2022 season was no exception.
Charles' double-double leads to victory
Phoenix and Seattle met multiple times, and the Mercury won the first game. They beat the Storm by 20, and Tina Charles was their leading scorer. The veteran center had 22 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.
Skylar Diggins was the second-leading scorer, and she had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, two steals and a block. Diana Taurasi had 15 points, four assists, two rebounds and two blocks.
Diamond DeShields had 12 points and four assists, and the Mercury's last player who scored in double figures was Shey Peddy. Peddy had 10 points, six assists, four steals and a rebound. That matchup was one of Phoenix's Comissioner's Cup games, and the next game against Seattle was as well.
The Mercury beat the Storm 69-64 in the second game, and Taurasi was the leader with 24 points. She also had five rebounds and two assists. Diggins had 14 points, five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block. DeShields finished the game with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
These two teams met one more time, and the Mercury picked up another win. They beat the Storm 94-78. Despite Phoenix having only two bench points, the Mercury won due to big games from the starters.
Diggins was the leading scorer, and she had her season high. She had 35 points in that outing, and she also had six rebounds and six assists. She tied her career high with this performance, as she had 35 for the first time back in 2018.
Taurasi was not too far behind, as she had 28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks. Then, Sophie Cunningham had 19 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Phoenix swept Seattle, and with the season the Mercury had, that win was a plus. The Mercury and the Storm are two of the best teams in the league, and that year, Phoenix had the upper hand.
