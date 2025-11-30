How Phoenix Won Commissioner's Cup Games
The Phoenix Mercury experienced success early on this season, and they did it with a mixture of wins over Eastern Conference and Western Conference teams. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in the first game of the season, and they faced some other tough teams during that time.
The Mercury had a solid month in May, and when it came to June, they started the month with a win. They faced the Los Angeles Sparks, and they won 85-80.
Phoenix faced Los Angeles in May, and it was a close game. This matchup was the same way, and a balanced effort helped put the Mercury over the top. Satou Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she had 24 points. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Outside of Sabally, the Mercury had four other players who scored at least 10 points. Kathryn Westbeld and Kitija Laksa both had 15 points. Westbeld also had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. Laksa had two rebounds and an assist.
Sami Whitcomb had 11 points, and she did well in other areas. She had six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Then, Monique Akoa Makani had 10 points, six assists and five rebounds.
In a game where Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas were out, Phoenix's rookies helped the team win. Then, having a veteran like Whitcomb made things even better.
The Mercury lost their second game of the month, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 88-65. Lexi Held, who was also one of the team's rookies, was the leading scorer with 16 points. She also had three assists, three steals, a rebound and a block.
Sabally was the second-leading scorer, and she had 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Laksa had 10 points and a steal.
Phoenix had two more games that week, and the team went 1-1 in them. The Mercury beat the Golden State Valkyries 86-77, and the Storm beat them 89-77.
Mercury go 2-2 in early Commissioner's Cup games
Held had another impressive game, as she had 24 points, two assists and a steal in the win over Golden State. Sabally had a nice game as well, as she finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. These two also played well against Seattle, as the "Unicorn" led with 22 points and Held had 14.
The Mercury were just getting started, and as time went on, they continued to get some impressive wins.
