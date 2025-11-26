How Satou Sabally Represented the Mercury's New Look
The Phoenix Suns are trying to climb the Western Conference, and it has been a challenge. The conference is stacked, and teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets are playing at a high level.
The Suns faced the Houston Rockets on Monday, and the Rockets beat them 114-92. There was a familiar face in attendance, as Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally was there for another game.
Earlier in the season, Sabally and her teammate, Natasha Mack, attended a Suns game, and Devin Booker and his team came out victorious. The Mercury players were not alone, as their head coach, Nate Tibbetts, was there for the Gila River Resorts & Casino First Shot.
This time around, Sabally took the shot, and she did it on on the day her team did something special.
Sabally's team unveiled a new logo, as well as new uniforms. The Mercury forward attended the Suns game wearing a new Mercury jacket, and the team highlighted it on social media. Then, there are also images of the jerseys and the team's stars modeling them.
The Mercury had a great year, and they were one of the top teams in the WNBA. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. Sabally helped the team reach that point, as she was the team's leading scorer. She averaged 16.3 points, and Phoenix's other stars were right behind her.
Kahleah Copper had a good year, and she averaged 15.6 points. Then, Alyssa Thomas was third, and she averaged 15.4. Sabally had a strong playoff run, and she had 24 points in her final game. She exited that game due to a collision, and after that, it was revealed she would be out for Game 4 because of a concussion.
Phoenix is rising to the top
Regardless, it was a great year for Sabally and her team. The Suns are trying to do the same, as they are sixth in the West with a record of 11-7. Before the loss to the Rockets, the Suns were on a three-game winning streak. They beat the Atlanta Hawks, the Portland Trail Blazers and they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup game.
The teams in Phoenix are trying to do big things, and for Sabally and the new-look Mercury, this is just the beginning.
