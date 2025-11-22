How Diana Taurasi Helped Phoenix During Poor Season
Diana Taurasi is both a Phoenix Mercury legend and a WNBA one. She had big games throughout her years, and by the end of her career, she scored 10,646 points.
Taurasi had several successful seasons in her time, and she accomplished great things. She won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2009, she helped her team win championships and she was a Peak Performer multiple times over the years.
The Mercury guard could score with ease, and even in a challenging season, she still proved how great she was.
Phoenix encountered some obstacles in the 2012 season. The team finished the year with a record of 7-27 in what was the franchise's worst record in history. One of the biggest issues during that time was the absence of Taurasi.
The Mercury's star guard was out due to a strained left hip flexor, and Phoenix struggled without her. She did play eight games that year, but outside of that, she missed time.
In the games Taurasi did play, she had a nice performance. She had a season-high 25 points against the San Antonio Silver Stars. The Mercury were struggling at that time, and they managed to pick up a 94-90 win to improve to 6-19.
Taurasi was the team's leading scorer, and on top of her 25 points, she had four assists and a rebound. The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures in that game, and DeWanna Bonner was the second-leading scorer.
Bonner had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal. Briana Gilbreath-Butler had 13 points, five rebounds and a block off the bench. Samantha Prahalis had 12 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Then, Alexis Hornbuckle had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Mercury prepare for brighter days
That year was a difficult time for Taurasi and the Mercury, but she still managed to have a big game. Another good thing about that period was that help was on the way. The Mercury won the draft lottery, and they selected Brittney Griner, who became one of the franchise's best players.
After the 2012 season and drafting Griner, the Mercury were closer to making history. Taurasi was healthy, Griner was flourishing, and Phoenix won another championship.
Taurasi helped the team take down San Antonio, and while things were hard that year, better things were ahead.
Please follow us on X to read more about Diana Taurasi and her best performances over the years when you click right here!