How The Mercury Beat The Fever In Their Season Series
The Phoenix Mercury have been winning their share of games as of late, and they have also won a few season series in the process.
Phoenix faced the Indiana Fever in their last game, and they beat them 85-79.
Alyssa Thomas was the team's leading scorer, as she finished with 23 points. She nearly had another triple-double, as she had nine rebounds and nine assists as well. The Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner had 19 points off the bench, Satou Sabally had 13, Kahleh Copper had 11 and Sami Whitcomb had 10.
With this win, the Mercury won their season series against the Fever, as they beat them 2-1. The Mercury started the season series with a loss. Phoenix was on the road in the first meeting, and the Fever beat them 107-101. That was a tense game, as it was Bonner's first game in Indiana since leaving the team.
Mercury lose on the road, redeem themselves later
Indiana had a strong performance in that game, as they did something the Mercury typically do. They had five players who scored in double digits, with Aari McDonald leading the way. She had 27 points in that game, which was her career high.
On the other side, Thomas had her career high, as she had 32 points in that outing. She also had 15 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block. Copper had 22 points in that game. Then, Whitcomb had 18 points off the bench.
Things did not go in the Mercury's favor in that first game, but they responded with a big win in the next one. Phoenix beat Indiana 95-60, and Bonner had a big game after having a quiet night in the first one. She had 23 points, as well as seven rebounds. Then, Thomas had a triple-double, as she had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. She also had three steals in the process.
Phoenix could not be stopped in this game, and it helped them tie the series. Then, with their recent win, they sealed the deal. The Mercury are having a great year, and they are beating some of the best teams in the league. They are winning their season series and finishing what they started early on. The regular season is winding down, and with every season series win, the Mercury are getting ready for the playoffs.
