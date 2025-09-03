Mercury's Bonner Helps Team Get Win Over Fever
The Phoenix Mercury were in action last night, as they took on the Indiana Fever. They beat Indiana 85-79, which gave them their fifth win in a row.
Phoenix beat the New York Liberty before this, and now they have another victory over an Eastern Conference team. Now, with the Fever behind them, they will face a few more Eastern Conference teams before facing the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings.
The Mercury played well overall, despite struggling from beyond the arc. They shot nearly 29 percent from 3-point range, but their balanced effort helped them get the win. They were up to their usual tricks, as five players scored in double digits.
With so many solid performances, there were a few choices when it comes to who stood out in this game. However, the player that stood out the most was a former Fever player.
DeWanna Bonner had a good showing, as she had 19 points off the bench. This was the most points she has scored in the role since her 23-point game early last month. That happened in the Mercury's blowout win over the Fever.
Bonner also had four rebounds, and she was perfect from the free-throw line, as she made all six of her attempts.
Bonner and Fever clash once again
Whenever the Mercury veteran plays against the Fever, there is something to it. There is a desire to beat them, and it stems from how things ended earlier in the season. Bonner joined the Fever in the offseason, and she played in nine games with them before she sat out due to personal reasons. Then, it was revealed that she had no interest in returning, and she was later waived by the team and spent some time as a free agent.
Shortly after, she returned to Phoenix, and as the old saying goes, the rest was history. She has been one of their key reserves, and the Mercury will need her in the playoffs if they want to have a deep run.
Bonner played well in this game, helped her team get the victory, and she even exchanged a few words with Caitlin Clark, her former teammate. The Mercury have another win under their belt, and the three-time Sixth Woman of the Year played a big role in that game.
Please follow us on X to see what Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner does in her next game when you click right here!