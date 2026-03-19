Mercury's Copper Helps Team USA Remain Undefeated
Team USA was in action one last time, and it led to another victory. After four impressive wins, Team USA went 5-0, as the talented squad beat Spain.
After missing the game against New Zealand, Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper led the team to victory. She had 20 points in the team's 14-point win over Spain, and she also had two rebounds. She was on fire from deep, as she knocked down four 3-pointers.
Copper and the veterans take over
Copper was not the only one who scored in double figures, as two more players had at least 10 points. Kelsey Plum finished the game with 18 points, and she also had three rebounds, two steals and an assist. Then, Dearica Hamby had 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Team USA had a strong showing, and with the win, Copper and her teammates are officially headed to for the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2026. That will take place in September, and the WNBA will give teams a break during that time.
During this tournament, Copper averaged 12.8 points and 1.5 rebounds. She played every game with the exception of the win over New Zealand. She had some strong performances, and she will be one of the team's key veterans.
The younger stars were impressive throughout the tournament, and one of those players took home a special award. Caitlin Clark was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, and she averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 assists. Clark, as well as players like Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese, are the future of Team USA, and this tournament was a chance for all of them to shine. Then, with players like Copper doing their part, this will be a hard team to stop.
Copper and her teammates were on a mission, and it is safe to say that they achieved their goal. Now, they will gear up for the festivities in September, and before all of that, the WNBA season is expected to start. All of the players on Team USA will compete against each other during the WNBA season, but when they time comes, they will come together and try to bring home another gold medal.
Team USA took care of business, and September will have a similar outcome.
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