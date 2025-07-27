Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Mystics
The Phoenix Mercury lost their last game, as the New York Liberty beat them 89-76. The Liberty are one of the best teams in the WNBA, and they have been on a roll as of late. They have picked up wins over teams such as the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever.
For the Mercury, this is their third loss in a row. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx and the Atlanta Dream before their matchup with New York. Moments like these are challenging, but the Mercury have a chance to turn things around. They will continue their road trip with a game against the Washington Mystics.
The Mystics are exceeding expectations, and they are a team to watch out for. They have defeated some of the league's best teams, and they have been near the .500 mark. With the way the Mystics have played this season, the Mercury may need great performances from some of their key players to ensure they get the win.
1.) Satou Sabally
The first player to keep an eye on is Satou Sabally. Sabally is back in action and she is trying to get back into a rhythm. In her first game back, she finished with 13 points. In their game against the Liberty, she had six points.
Sabally is averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. She is having a good year, and now that she is back from her ankle injury, she can be a force. The Mercury can use her in their matchup against the Mystics, as it is the perfect time to have a big game and lead her team to victory.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas is having a great year, and in the loss to the Liberty, she was one of two players to score in double figures. She led the team with 20 points, and she had 13 rebounds and eight assists.
Thomas is averaging 15.1 points, 9.4 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals. She is close to averaging a triple-double, and her play has put her in Most Valuable Player (MVP) conversations. If there are times where the Mercury are struggling, Thomas remains consistent.
Whatever the Mercury need, Thomas can provide. She can score, she can rebound and she can pass like a point guard. If Phoenix needs her to get teammates involved against the Mystics, she is more than capable of doing it. The Mercury will need her, and she will deliver.
3.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper is back in action, and she is off to a solid start. She finished with 10 points against the Dream, and in the game against the Liberty, she was the only player outside of Thomas to score in double figures. She had 14 points.
Copper is a scorer, and the Mercury can use her abilities during this road trip. If their matchup against the Mystics comes down to the wire, she can be the spark plug that puts them over the top. Copper has battled injuries this season, but with her back on the court, she can get going and get back to her typical ways.
The Mercury want to end their losing streak, and it will take at least one of these players to make it happen.
