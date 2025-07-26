How Many Total Points Does Kahleah Copper Have?
After missing multiple games, Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper is back in action. In her first game back, she had 10 points. Despite her and Satou Sabally being back in the starting lineup, the Mercury lost to the Atlanta Dream 90-79.
Copper has battled injuries this season, and early on, she missed time due to a knee injury. Recently, she missed time due to a hamstring injury. Now that she is back on the court, she can get back to her game and find her rhythm.
Throughout her career, Copper has been known as a scorer. She averages 15.7 points this season, and she also averages 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals.
Copper has a total of 110 points. This is her lowest amount since her rookie season, where she finished the season with a total of 187. With plenty of time left in the season, she will pass that number, but for now, she remains below.
The Mercury guard spent the start of her career with the Washington Mystics. Washington selected her with the seventh pick of the 2016 WNBA Draft. After her rookie year, the Mystics traded her in a team that sent Elena Delle Donne to Washington.
In her first year with the Chicago Sky, Copper had a total of 228 points. She averaged 6.7. Copper primarily came off the bench, but started in 10 games.
Copper's role starting to change in 2020.
She became a starter and had a total of 326 points that season. She averaged 14.9 points. The following year, Chicago won a championship, and Copper played a significant role. She had a total of 462 points and averaged 14.4 points. The Sky defeated the Mercury to win their first championship that year.
After that, Copper's stats continued to rise, and she had a total of 488 points and 710 in her next two seasons with the Sky. Then, she was traded to the Mercury and played for them in the 2024 season. She scored 782 points that year and averaged a career-high 21.1 points.
Overall, Copper has a total of 3,755 points in her career. She can inch closer to 4,000 by the end of the year. The Mercury guard is a scorer, and whether it is slashing or knocking down jumpers, she can get the job done. Copper will be key in the Mercury's championship chase, and she may be on the verge of her second ring.
