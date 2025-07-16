Standout Star: Kalani Brown Has Double-Double In Mercury Loss
After winning their last three games, the Phoenix Mercury's streak has come to an end. The Minnesota Lynx defeated them 79-66. Phoenix now has a record of 15-7, and they are third in the league. The New York Liberty have regained the second spot, as they are 14-6.
The Lynx remain undefeated at home, and they have improved to 12-0 in games at Target Center. They also picked up their third win over the Mercury, and finished the season series with a 3-1 record.
Phoenix beat Minnesota in their recent run, as they beat them 79-71. The Lynx got their revenge with a win in today's game.
The Mercury did not have a great showing, but there were still some notable performances. There are a few choices for the "standout star" of this game, but the pick for this game came off the bench. The "standout star" of today's game is Kalani Brown.
Brown finished the game with a double-double. She had 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also had two blocks, an assists and a steal.
Phoenix's starting lineup looked different today, as DeWanna Bonner stepped in. The Mercury are down another player, as Monique Akoa Makani was out with a concussion. Phoenix is already playing with Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Lexi Held, so Akoa Makani's injury is another obstacle to overcome. Due to her injury, the Mercury signed Kiana Williams to a seven-day contract.
Alyssa Thomas was the Mercury's leading scorer with 12 points. She also had nine assists and five rebounds. Bonner had 11 points, two assists and a steal. Both players had a hard time getting going on the offensive end. In fact, the team as a whole had a rough night offensively.
The Mercury needed help from their bench, and Brown provided that. However, Minnesota came away with the win.
Brown averages 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds this season. Her performance against the Lynx was her third game of the season with 10 points or more. In Phoenix's first loss to Minnesota, Brown had 15 points and five rebounds. In the Mercury's win over the Chicago Sky, she had 11 points.
Phoenix's bench has been of the keys to their success this season. With the sudden lineup change neither the starters or the bench were at their full strength. Regardless, Brown stood out, and had a nice game in the process.
