Is Alyssa Thomas' Player Of The Week Just The Beginning?
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been a hot topic the WNBA. Her and the Mercury are getting wins, and they are doing it without key players.
Thomas was recognized for her recent play, as it was announced that she is the Western Conference Player of the Week for games July 3 to 13. This marks the 11th time in her career that she has received a Player of the Week honor.
The Mercury went 2-1 in this period. They started off with a loss to the Dallas Wings. The Wings beat them 98-89 despite 33 points from Kahleah Copper. The young Wings team have won six games this season, and their rookies Aziaha James and Paige Bueckers helped them get an impressive win over a healthy Mercury team.
Phoenix's loss to the Wings was the last game that Satou Sabally and Copper played in before sitting out with injuries. Copper had 33 points and Sabally had 20. Thomas did not score in double figures, as she finished the game with nine points. Still, she nearly had a triple-double, as she had 10 assists and seven rebounds.
The Mercury bounced back in the next game, and they beat the Wings 102-72. Sami Whitcomb was Phoenix's leading scorer with 36 points. Thomas had her first triple-double of the season, in what was her third game with 15 or more assists.
In the following game, Thomas had a career-high 29 points. She led the Mercury in their win over the Minnesota Lynx. They made a statement in that game, and as they face Minnesota again, they can tied the season series.
Thomas averaged 17.7 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in this period. Overall, she is averaging 15.4 points, 9.6 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The Mercury forward may be putting herself in a position to win Player of the Week again, as she helped Phoenix beat the Golden State Valkyries. She finished the game with 17 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two blocks. She also made a late free throw, which gave Phoenix the lead with a second left.
All eyes are on Thomas and the Mercury. At this rate, she can win Player of the Week at some other point in the season, and that could lead to even bigger awards. Thomas is having a good year, and she is getting the recognition she deserves.
