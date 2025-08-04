Former Mercury Player Involved In DiJonai Carrington Trade
The WNBA's trade deadline is approaching, and one of the biggest names in trade rumors is off the board. DiJonai Carrington is headed to the Minnesota Lynx, as they acquired her in a deal with the Dallas Wings.
Carrington was traded to Dallas before the start of the season. She played for the Connecticut Sun since they drafted her in 2021. Now, the defensive guard has found a new home, as she joins a contending team.
While this trade does not impact the Phoenix Mercury directly, other than making one of their toughest opponents even better, there is still a tie to the franchise.
Carrington was sent to the Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a 2027 second-round pick.
Samuelson joined the Lynx on the day of the 2025 WNBA Draft. They acquired her in a trade with the Washington Mystics. The Mystics received a first-round pick.
Samuelson was averaging 3.3 points,1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists before suffering a left foot injury against the Sun. Due to the injury, she will be out for the rest of the season. So, she has not played since the end of June.
Back in 2022, Samuelson spent time with the Mercury. She joined them on a hardship contract. The 2022 season was challenging for Phoenix, as they dealt with injuries and the absence of Brittney Griner. They finished the season with a record of 15-21. With everything they were dealing with, signing her to a hardship contract came as no surprise.
Samuelson played one game with the Mercury, and she had three points, three rebounds and an assist.
After that, Samuelson joined the Los Angeles Sparks in 2023. She spent time with them at various points in her career, as she played with them in 2018, 2019 and 2021 before that.
Once a Mercury, Always a Mercury
Samuelson's time with the Mercury may have been brief, but she still was a part of them. She is also the last player to wear No. 5 for them. The Carrington deal may be the tip of the iceberg, and soon there could be other deals. If there are any other deals, it will be interesting to see if any other former players will be involved. It will also be interesting to see if the Mercury make any moves themselves.
Please follow us on X to see if the Mercury stand pat or get involved in any trades when you click right here!