Will The Mercury Stand Pat During The Trade Deadline?
The WNBA's trade deadline is approaching, and there may be some movement in that time. The deadline is Aug. 8, and there have been a few rumors circulating.
The deadline is a chance for contending teams to do a little retooling, or it is a chance for rebuilding teams to put themselves in a better position. Some teams will be active during this time, while others decide to stand pat. The Phoenix Mercury could fall in the latter category.
The Mercury are having a strong season, as they have a record of 16-10. They have had ups and downs in their last few games, as they were on a three-game losing streak before beating the Washington Mystics. They lost to the Minnesota Lynx before the All-Star break, lost to the Atlanta Dream after the break and they fell to the New York Liberty.
Phoenix's 88-72 win over Washington was a much-needed win, but they followed up with a loss to the Indiana Fever. The Fever beat them 107-101. Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas had a big game, as she finished with a career-high 32 points. However, Phoenix came up short.
Despite their recent losses, the Mercury remain one of the top teams in the league. They have picked up wins over under .500 and, in some cases, they have defeated fellow contending teams like the Lynx or the Liberty at some point in the season. Phoenix is in a good place, and it started with their moves in the offseason.
The Mercury brought in Thomas and Satou Sabally in a four-team trade. Phoenix last two big pieces after the 2024 season, as Diana Taurasi retired and Brittney Griner changed teams. The Mercury needed to fill that void, and they made a big splash during the offseason to ensure that happened.
On top of Sabally and Thomas, they brought in other pieces like Sami Whitcomb, Kitija Laksa and they brought in rookies like Monique Akoa Makani on training camp deals. All of these players have fit well with the Mercury and have put them on the path to a championship. So, it is safe to say they made the right moves.
Will the Mercury make any moves?
When it comes to the trade deadline, names like DiJonai Carrington, Aaliyah Edwards, Kate Martin and others have been mentioned. The Mercury could explore the trade market, but chances are, they are satisfied with what they have.
The Mercury will likely stand pat and this team will continue to pursue a championship.
