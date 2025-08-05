Kristi Toliver: The Mercury's Associate Head Coach
The Phoenix Mercury are having a successful season. They are fourth in the league standings, and they have a record of 17-11. Phoenix was second in the league behind the Minneosta Lynx, but recent losses made them drop the fourth. Regardless, the Mercury are doing well, and they are seeking a championship.
One of the reasons for the team's success is the coaching of Nate Tibbetts. Tibbetts is in his second year with the team, as they hired him before the start of the 2024 season. Phoenix finished with a record of 19-21 and reached the playoffs. They were knocked out in the first round, as the Lynx beat them 2-0.
Tibbetts is leading the team, and his coaching staff is helping him do it. When it comes to his coaching staff, there is someone whose WNBA experience can help young players reach their potential. They spent years in the WNBA, and they won championships in that time. The person being discussed is Kristi Toliver.
Toliver is the associate head coach of the Mercury. She is on Tibbetts' bench alongside Megan Vogel and Michael Joiner.
Toliver was the third pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft. She was in the same draft class as Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner. Toliver was drafted by the Chicago Sky, and she averaged 7.6 points and 1.9 assists with them.
Chicago traded her to the Los Angeles Sparks the following year for a draft pick. She played with the Sparks from 2010 to 2016.
Her best season in that time was in 2012, as she averaged 17.5 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She ended up winning Most Improved Player that season. Toliver won a championship in that stint, as Los Angeles won in 2016. They beat the Lynx 3-2.
After winning a championship, Toliver signed with the Washington Mystics. She played with them from 2017 to 2019. She won another title with the Mystics, as they beat the Connecticut Sun 3-2. Toliver returned to the Sparks for two more seasons before going back to the Mystics in her final year.
Toliver got into coaching during her playing career, as she became an assistant coach for the Washington Wizards. She was a part of their staff from 2018 to 2020 before joining the the Dallas Mavericks staff. Then, she joined the Mercury.
Having the right coach and coaching staff can help put a team in a position to succeed. Tibbetts, Toliver, Joiner and Vogel are making that happen.
